UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises

July 17, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,118 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN 10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Islam Makhachev (19-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (15-4, #34 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Marion Reneau (9-7-1, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate (18-7, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:

Jeremy Stephens (28-18, 1 NC, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot (18-1, 1 NC, #28 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:

Rodolfo Vieira (7-1, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (13-2, #56 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:

Gabriel Benitez (22-9, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo (15-3, #42 ranked featherweight)

Prelims (ESPN 7:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Daniel Rodriguez (14-2, #38 ranked welterweight) vs Preston Parsons (9-2)

Women’s Strawweights:

Amanda Lemos (9-1-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Montserrat Ruiz (10-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Khalid Taha (13-3, 1 NC, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs Sergey Morozov (16-4, #64 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Miles Johns (11-1, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson dos Santos (18-11, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Francisco Figueiredo (12-3-1, 1 NC, #18 ranked flyweight) vs Malcolm Gordon (12-5, #22 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:

Alan Baudot (8-2, #38 ranked heavyweight) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (8-1 #31 ranked heavyweight)

