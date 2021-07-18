How To Watch British Grand Prix 2021 Live Stream Online HD - Official Channels

It’s time for the U Grand Prix – British Grand Prix 2021 Official Channels: British GP F1 race will get into the finals on Sunday. British Grand Prix 2021 is live now. Check all options to watch the British Grand Prix 2021 live stream online from any country here.

Red Bull enters the second race on its home track red hot: Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have taken the top step of the podium in each of the past four races, with five total victories in GPs this year so far. Red Bull’s charge to the top of the driver’s and constructor’s tables is, at this point, incredibly legit.

Date: Sunday, July 18

Sunday, July 18 Start time: 10 a.m. ET

The 9 a.m. ET start time for Sunday’s race means the 2021 British Grand Prix will start at 3 p.m. local time. The on-the-hour start time means lights out will likely take place just after 9 a.m. ESPN’s pre-race show usually airs in the hour before the start of the race.

Below is the complete TV schedule for the weekend’s F1 events at the British Grand Prix. All times are Eastern.

How to watch the British Grand Prix Online in the United States In the US 2021

it’s ESPN that’s providing comprehensive coverage of the 2021 F1 season, and it’s showing the British Grand Prix live – as well as the all-important Qualifying and practice sessions.

If you have it as part of a cable package, you’ll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website.

Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package.

Of the many and varied options, the best for Formula 1 fans wanting to watch an F1 live stream is Sling TV, whose Sling Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month – save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10!

Alternatively, fuboTV is an even more complete end-to-end cable replacement service, which offers ESPN and over 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month.

And, as described above, you may prefer to give F1 TV and its free trial a go if all you really care about is the world’s premier motor sport.

F1 British Grand Prix 2021: US times and TV coverage

This Sunday you can watch the British Grand Prix live from 9am ET / 6am PT on ESPN (build-up starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT), while Qualifying goes live on TV at 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT on Saturday ahead of a 9am ET / 6am PT start.

How to watch the British Grand Prix: live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK, meaning you’ll be able to watch the British Grand Prix on Sky Sports. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

For those without Sky, the best option is a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass, which includes all 11 channels.

Coverage of the British GP begins on Sky Sports F1 at 10am BST on Friday for the first practice runs, 10.45am on Saturday for Practice 3, 1pm for Qualifying, and 12.30pm on Sunday for the British Grand Prix itself, which starts at 2pm.

Formula 1 live stream for British Grand Prix 2021

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry ESPN — fuboTV, Sling, Hulu, YouTubeTV and AT&T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each.

fuboTV (free trial)

Sling

Hulu (free trial)

YouTubeTV (free trial)

AT&T Now

Formula one Schedule 2021

Date Race Course Start time TV channel Winner March 28 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Circuit 11 a.m. ESPN2 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) April 18 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari 9 a.m. TBD Max Verstappen (Red Bull) May 2 Portuguese Grand Prix Algarve International Circuit 10 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) May 9 Spanish Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya 9 a.m. ESPN Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) May 23 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco 9 a.m. ESPN2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June 6 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit 8 a.m. ESPN Sergio Perez (Red Bull) June 20 French Grand Prix Circuit Paul Ricard 9 a.m. ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) June 27 Styrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9 a.m. ESPN Max Verstappen (Red Bull) July 4 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring 9 a.m. ESPN TBD July 18 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit 10 a.m. ESPN TBD Aug. 1 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring 9 a.m. ESPN TBD Aug. 29 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps 9 a.m. ESPN2 TBD Sept. 5 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort 9 a.m. ESPN2 TBD Sept. 12 Italian Grand Prix Autodromo Nazionale di Monza 9 a.m. ESPN2 TBD Sept. 26 Russian Grand Prix Sochi Autodrom 8 a.m. ESPN2 TBD Oct. 3 Turkish Grand Prix Intercity Istanbul Park TBD TBD TBD Oct. 10 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Racing Course 1 a.m. ESPN2 TBD Oct. 24 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas 3 p.m. ABC TBD Oct. 31 Mexico City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez 3 p.m. ABC TBD Nov. 7 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace Noon ESPN2 TBD Nov. 21 Australian Grand Prix Albert Park Circuit 1 a.m. ESPN News TBD Dec. 5 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Street Circuit 11 p.m. ESPN2 TBD Dec. 12 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit 8 a.m. ESPN2 TBD

https://connect.isa.org/blogs/rody-piper/2021/07/18/british-grand-prix-2021-live

https://ipsnews.net/business/2021/07/18/how-to-watch-british-grand-prix-live-stream-2021-reddit-alternatives-officially/