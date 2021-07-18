UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Cupcake is back, and she can afford some extra icing today after being the top earner at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs Moises.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on a fighter’s name for their career earnings)

Miesha Tate: $211,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rodolfo Vieira: $134,500 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Islam Makhachev: $116,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Benitez: $103,000 ($42,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Billy Quarantillo: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jeremy Stephens: $88,000 ($67,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mateusz Gamrot $78,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rodrigo Nascimento: $74,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Rodriguez: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marion Reneau: $49,000 ($38,000 to show, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Amanda Lemos: $48,500 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Thiago Moises: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalid Taha: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Morozov: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Malcolm Gordon: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montserrat Ruiz: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Figueiredo: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Stoltzfus: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Preston Parsons: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alan Baudot: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)