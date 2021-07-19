Beginners and seasoned punters alike are always looking for the best markets to make the most bang for their buck. Betting is all about the research you put in and if you put in the right research into the right market, you can likely get one up on the bookies. The Both Teams to Score market in football is one of those that, if done right, can reward you handsomely. Below we are going to go over BTTS Tips: How To Bet On Both Teams To Score.

What does BTTS mean?

BTTS, abbreviated from Both Teams to Score, is an easy enough bet which has gained massive popularity in recent years. It is as simple as it sounds. If you select “Yes” to both teams scoring, and both teams score, you get your money. Likewise, if you select ‘No’ to BTTS and one team fails to score, you get your money. Importantly, this bet only applies to 90 minutes of the football game and your own goals are valid. With such an extensive market nowadays it can be hard to narrow down solid bets which are likely to come through, especially in bigger 5+ fold accumulators – but be sure that a BTTS bet is a good one if done correctly.

BTTS Betting – Why?

When it comes to BTTS betting, there is a high level of research needed to be put in to get your just rewards, but if played right, these bets can be great as stand-alone bets and in larger excess, you can get better odds with BTTS than other options. Nowadays, with the internet, it is simple to put together data and research to find out exactly what the best teams and leagues to put BTTS on is. Often throughout the season, you will get favorites who are more likely to score at home, others who are likely to score away from home, and others who are likely to not score at all. The best way to get the biggest bang for your buck in this market is by finding two well-matched teams that line up with your research.

BTTS Tips: How To Bet On Both Teams To Score?

With a BTTS bet, you have the chance to win the game right up until the final whistle. This gives you the maximum amount of time for the bet to come through which is beneficial in itself. Some bets like the first goalscorer or first to have a shot on target can be blown within the first 5 minutes of the footie game which makes them less desirable. This bet is a safe bet with the right research and is one of the more appealing bets to place on a game that you are personally going to watch.

The best way to research for a BTTS bet is to check the current and recent forms of teams. This can be difficult at the start of the season as teams often change their goal ratios from season to season, for instance, Liverpool had a 73.7% strike rate in away games in the 2013/14 season which dropped to 42.1% at the end of the next season which is a marked difference. This means you have to be careful how far back you are doing your research.

BTTS Strategy

To get the best bang for your buck and rinse the bookies, the best thing to do is put in the appropriate research and work out the figures for all the teams you are betting on. In any given season it may be worth identifying the best league from across Europe as some leagues out-perform others. This doesn’t mean you have to be an expert in a given field. Indeed, one of the best things about BTTS is its ease of selection as it takes minimal effort research to identify form and data to securely select your option.

We hope this clears up any doubts and queries that you may have had about BTTS and how to bet on these types of bets.