The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Taio Asahisa over Gonnapar Weerasakreck
Notable New Champions:
- Fight To Win Women’s Middleweight Black Belt Champion: Maria Malyjasiak
- Fight To Win Master’s Heavyweight Champion: Rafael Lovato Jr.
- K-1 Lightweight Champion: Taio Asahisa
Going Forward:
- What’s Old is New Again: In a rematch SEVENTEEN (17!) years in the making, Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler will clash at UFC 266. They first met each other in 2004 at UFC 47, with Diaz winning by knockout.
- Disputed: We’re no closer to an undisputed champion at 154lbs after Brian Carlos Castano and Jermell Charlo fought to a draw in an absolute banger of a bout Saturday night. Cards were 117-111 Charlo, which was insane, 114-114, and 114-113 Castano. It was yet another terrific fight marred by an off-the-wall scorecard. Nonetheless, a rematch makes perfect sense and might even be able to sneak it onto PPV.
- Cue The Horns!: That’s right, it’s Olympic season! An ill-prepared, ill-conceived Olympics with cardboard beds, but the Olympics nonetheless! Boxing, wrestling, judo, karate, and taekwondo await.