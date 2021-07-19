UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jul 19/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967 2 3 2 Colby Covington 451 3 2 4 Leon Edwards 440 4 4 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 349 5 5 16 Muslim Salikhov 344 6 6 7 Vicente Luque 328 7 9 13 Li Jingliang 298.5 8 7 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5 9 10 Kevin Lee 290 10 32 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269 11 11 6 Michael Chiesa 238 11 8 5 Stephen Thompson 238 13 12 8 Jorge Masvidal 230 14 13 James Krause 224.5 15 14 9 Neil Magny 222 16 28 10 Belal Muhammad 218 17 15 15 Sean Brady 215 18 18 Randy Brown 193 19 20 Alex Morono 170 19 16 Niko Price 170 21 23 Francisco Trinaldo 156 22 22 Max Griffin 155.5 23 24 Claudio Silva 154 24 NR Michel Prazeres 148.5 25 21 Khaos Williams 144 26 17 Warlley Alves 143.5 27 25 Miguel Baeza 131 28 27 11 Geoff Neal 129 29 19 12 Demian Maia 122 30 30 Jake Matthews 117.5 31 26 Matt Brown 117 32 31 Robbie Lawler 112 33 38 Daniel Rodriguez 110.5 34 34 Dwight Grant 107 35 41 Michel Pereira 104 36 35 Khamzat Chimaev 103 37 36 Peter Sobotta 101 38 39 Court McGee 89.5 39 33 Nicolas Dalby 84 40 40 Mike Perry 82.5 41 NR Jeremiah Wells 80 42 42 Song Kenan 76.5 43 44 Takashi Sato 70 44 45 Impa Kasanganay 68 44 45 Ramazan Emeev 68 46 47 Tim Means 65 47 48 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 48 43 Dhiego Lima 61 49 49 Mickey Gall 59 50 50 Danny Roberts 55 51 51 Mounir Lazzez 54 52 53 Bryan Barberena 45 52 53 Sasha Palatnikov 45 54 52 Matthew Semelsberger 44 55 55 Carlston Harris 40 56 57 Alan Patrick 38 57 58 David Zawada 36 58 60 Alex Oliveira 27 59 59 Carlos Condit 26 60 61 Jason Witt 18 61 62 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 61 62 Gabriel Green 10 63 65 Sergey Khandozhko 9 64 65 Nate Diaz 8 65 67 Jared Gooden 0 65 67 Jordan Williams 0 65 67 Louis Cosce 0 65 67 Mason Jones 0 65 62 Mike Jackson 0 65 NR Nick Diaz 0 65 67 Niklas Stolze 0 65 67 Philip Rowe 0 65 NR Preston Parsons 0 65 67 Ramiz Brahimaj 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

