Fighters of the Week

1. Taio Asahisa: Asahisa, who came in at 17-7, dethroned the legendary Gonnapar Weerasakreck as K-1 Lightweight champion in the main event of K-1’s World Grand Prix in Fukuoka.

2. Islam Makhachev: Absolutely drowned Thiago Moises, giving him not a square inch before finally finishing him in the fourth round by submission.

3. Brian Carlos Castano/Jermell Charlo: We’re no closer to an undisputed champion at 154lbs after Brian Carlos Castano and Jermell Charlo fought to a draw in an absolute banger of a bout Saturday night. Cards were 117-111 Charlo, which was insane, 114-114, and 114-113 Castano. It was yet another terrific fight marred by an off-the-wall scorecard. Nonetheless, a rematch makes perfect sense and might even be able to sneak it onto PPV.

4. Juliana Velasquez: Despite a bizarre gameplan that saw Velasquez attempt to kickbox with an actual decorated professional kickboxer in Denise Kielholtz, she escaped with a split-decision win and her Bellator Women’s Flyweight remains around her waist in the main event of Bellator 262.

5. Ryad Merhy: TKO’d Zhaoxin Zhang in the eighth-round to retain his WBA “Regular” championship in Belgium on Saturday.

6. Lourdes Juarez: Turned away Diana Laura Fernandez’s third attempt at a world title, winning by split-decision in Chihuahua to retain her WBC World Junior Bantamweight title.

7. Rolando Romero: Still the interim WBA championship at junior welterweight after welcoming back Anthony Yigit back to the ring after over two years away and sending him packing in the 7th round after putting him on the canvas three times.

8. Miesha Tate: Welcome back, Cupcake. After five years away, the former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion returned and picked up where she left off, giving Marion Reneau no quarter and overwhelming her to a finish.

9. Rafael Lovato Jr.: In the main event of Fight To Win 177, Lovato claimed the Master’s heavyweight championship by a decision over Alexandro Ceconi.

10. Lucas Barbosa: Hulk put on a dominant performance over William Tackett in the main event of FloGrappling’s Road to ADCC.

11. K-Jee: Low kick KO’s are fucking awesome, and K-Jee delivered that against Ryo Aitaka in the cruiserweight co-main event of K-1 World Grand Prix in Fukuoka.

12. Pedro Marinho: In the makeshift main event of Submission Underground 25, Marinho locked on a guillotine for a win over Andy Varela.

13. Mateusz Gamrot: Finished a very hard out in Jeremy Stephens to improve to 19-1, and earning a performance of the night bonus for his troubles. Not a bad night.

14. Roberto Jimenez: In a heavyweight co-main event at Road to ADCC, Jimenez grinded out a close win over Kade Ruotolo.

15. Charlie Gilpin/Gustavo Bessa: Team BTT is now next up to face Team Toro, comprised of Anthony Birchak and Deon Clash, the reigning SUG Tag Team champions.

Honorable Mention:

Ismael Bonfim

Marion Reneau