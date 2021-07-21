When was the Premier League established and which club won the most titles at the start?

On February 20, 1992, the Premier League was officially established, before this, the top clubs in England were in a league called the First Division that started from the year 1988. This division served as the highest tier of English football from 1888 to 1992, this division has been rebranded as the Football League Championship in 2004, in 2016 the name adapted to its current name English Football League Championship.

There were 22 clubs that opted out of the First Division and those teams were: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn, Chelsea, Coventry, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich, Nottingham Forest, Oldham, QPR, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham and Wimbledon.

The Premier League was founded in 1992, as previously stated, but which club has been in command of the league since its beginnings?

Manchester United was the first club to be declared champions, as shown in the infographic, and went on to win four of the first five Premier League titles. The only season the club did not win was in 1994-95, when they finished second by one point after being stopped by a club that spent a lot of money, Blackburn Rovers.

