Combat

Fight of the Day: Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Janet Todd

Fight of the Day: Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Janet Todd

Combat

Fight of the Day: Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Janet Todd

By July 22, 2021 10:37 am

By |

 

Date: October 13, 2019
Card: ONE: Century
Championship(s):
Venue: Ryōgoku Kokugikan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home