Seventeen notable Seattle Kraken chosen in the NHL Expansion Draft

The Seattle Kraken now have players its fanbase can connect to. On Wednesday, the Expansion Draft was held, and here are 17 notable players the Kraken selected from the 30 NHL franchises.

Mason Appleton–The center from Green Bay had 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 56 games. It will be interesting to see how many Kraken fans wear cheeseheads in honor of Appleton, due to the Seahawks rivalry with the Packers.

Nathan Bastian–The right-wing from Kitchener had three goals and seven assists for 10 points last year with the New Jersey Devils.

Collin Blackwell–Another American center, the Kraken selected Brackwell of Lawrence, MA from the New York Rangers. Last year he had 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 47 games.

Joonas Donskoi–A right-winger from Raahe, Finland, Donskoi had 17 goals and 14 assists for 31 points in 51 games last season. He has spent four seasons with the San Jose Sharks and two seasons with the Avalanche in his career.

Chris Driedger–The goaltender from Winnipeg has spent three seasons with the Ottawa Senators and two seasons with the Florida Panthers. Last season in Sunrise, he had a record of 14-6-3, a 2.07 goals against average, and a .927 save percentage.

Vince Dunn–The defenseman from Mississauga, Ontario won a Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Last year he had six goals and 14 assists for 20 points in 43 games with the Blues.

Jordan Eberle–The right winger from Regina, Saskatchewan has spent seven seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and four seasons with the New York Islanders. Last season on Long Island, he had 16 goals and 17 assists for 33 points in 55 games.

Mark Giordano–The 2019 Norris Trophy winner has spent his entire career with the Calgary Flames and was their captain. He had nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 56 games last year.

Yanni Gourde–The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning had 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points in 56 games with the Lightning last season.

Calle Jamkrok–The eight-year center has spent his entire career with the Nashville Predators. Last year in Music City he had 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points.

Adam Larsson–The defenseman from Sweden, who is best known for being traded from New Jersey to Edmonton for Taylor Hall, is a shot-blocking machine. Last year with the Oilers he had four goals and six assists for 10 points in 56 games.

Jared McCann–The center from Stratford, Ontario was recently traded from Pittsburgh to Toronto. Last year with the Penguins he had 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points.

Jamie Oleksiak–The defenseman who is best known for being the brother of Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Penny Oleksiak had six goals and 18 assists for 24 points with the Dallas Stars last year.

Tyler Pitlick–The checking-line center from Minneapolis has played with the Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, and Arizona Coyotes. Last year in Arizona, he had six goals and five assists for 11 points in 38 games.

Carson Soucy–The defenseman from Viking, Alberta, hails from the same land as the Sutter brothers. Last season in Minnesota, he had one goal and 16 assists for 17 points in 51 games.

Brandon Tanev–The left-winger from Toronto had seven goals and nine assists for 16 points in 32 games last year with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has also played for the Winnipeg Jets.

Vitek Vanecek–The goaltender from Havlickuv Brod, Czech Republic had a record of 21-10-4 with two shutouts, a goals against average of 2.69, and a save percentage of .908 in 37 games in Washington last year.