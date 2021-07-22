Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 23

4:00am: Powerplay Promotions 43 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

5:30am: 2021 Cadet World Championships (FloWrestling)

6:55am: Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremonies (NBC)

10:00am: 2021 US Marine Corps Junior and 16U National Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Cuentas Pendientes: Campeonato Nacional Mosca ($12.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 Pre-Show (FREE Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Isaiah Steen vs. Kalvin Henderson/Janelson Figueroa Bocachica vs. Shinard Bunch (Showtime)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 19 ($39.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: 2021 Olympic Taekwondo (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: 2021 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: 2021 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

Saturday July 24

4:00am: 2021 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

4:00am: 2021 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

5:30am: Liam Paro vs. Steve Gago/Adrian Rodriguez vs. Tysinn Best ($14.63 Epicentre.tv)

5:30am: 2021 Cadet World Championships (FloWrestling)

6:00am: 2021 Olympic Taekwondo (NBCOlympics.com)

1:00pm: Mahatch FC: Lobov vs. Berinchyk ($9.99 Fite.tv)

2:15pm: Carlos Takam vs. Joe Joyce/Chris Jenkins vs. Ekow Essuman ($12.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+)

4:00pm: Combat Night: Clash of the Titans ($24.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: Cannafist ($19.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen (ESPN/ESPN+)

7:00pm: NFC MMA 135 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 178 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: 2021 Olympic Taekwondo (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: 2021 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: 2021 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

11:00pm: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday July 25

4:00am: 2021 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

4:00am: 2021 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

6:00am: 2021 Olympic Taekwondo (NBCOlympics.com)

11:00am: 2021 Cadet World Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Levels Fight League 2 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

5:30pm: Fury Fighting Championship 48 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: 2021 Olympic Taekwondo (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: 2021 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: 2021 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

Top-10 Viewing Options: The Olympics have returned! Break out the cardboard beds and rapid COVID tests!

t1. 2021 Olympic Boxing: Three combat Olympic sports kick off on Friday night and roll on all weekend.

t1. 2021 Olympic Judo

t1. 2021 Olympic Taekwondo

4. UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen: TJ Dillashaw makes his return to the cage after his suspension of two years.

5. Carlos Takam vs. Joe Joyce/Chris Jenkins vs. Ekow Essuman: Very happy this found a broadcast home in the States, as this is by far the most consequential boxing event of the weekend.

6. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships 19: Bare Knuckle’s mission of paying pretty girls a bushel of cash to swing bare fists at each other reaches its nadir as Paige VanZant faces off against Rachael Ostovich.

7. Fight To Win 178: F2W retakes the grappling crown this weekend.

8. Isaiah Steen vs. Kalvin Henderson/Janelson Figueroa Bocachica vs. Shinard Bunch: Pretty standard ShoBox offering.

9. Mahatch FC: Lobov vs. Berinchyk: You know, in case you want to watch the GOAT Artem Lobov in a bare-knuckle bout.

10. Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremonies: Cue the horns and bring in the torch!

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Krush Lightweight Championship Tournament First Round: Kawarada Shuji (11-3) vs. Shoya (13-7-2) [Krush 127]

4. Krush Lightweight Championship Tournament First Round: Hiroki (6-3-1) vs. Hiroki Higashimoto (14-16) [Krush 127]

3. Krush Lightweight Championship Tournament First Round: Shinichiro Kawasaki (9-7) vs. Yuzu Satomi (14-9-1) [Krush 127]

2. Krush Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Semifinals: Rui (13-10-1) vs. Sattari Willa Saklek (13-1) [Krush 127]

1. Krush Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Semifinals: Hijiri Tanikawa (5-4-1) vs. Hitoshi Sugimoto (13-3-1) [Krush 127]

BOXING

5. Bare Knuckle Bout: Paige VanZant (0-1) vs. Rachael Ostovich (debut) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19]

4. Super Middleweight Bout: Isaiah Steen (15-0) vs. Kelvin Henderson (14-0-1) [ShoBox]

3. WBC World Female Minimumweight Championship: Tina Rupprecht (c) (10-0-1) vs. Katia Guiterrez (23-7)

2. Commonwealth/BBBofC British Welterweight Championships: Chris Jenkins (c) (22-3-3) vs. Ekow Essuman (14-0) [BT Sport]

1. WBC Silver/WBO Global Heavyweight Championships: Joe Joyce (c) (12-0) vs. Carlos Takam (39-5-1) [BT Sport]

MMA

5. Welterweight Bout: Jordan Williams (9-4) vs. Mickey Gall (6-3) [UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen]

4. Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs. Macy Chiasson (7-1) [UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Kyler Phillips (9-1) vs. Raulian Paiva (20-3) [UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen]

2. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins (25-9) vs. Darrick Minner (26-11) [UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen]

1. Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen (14-2) vs. TJ Dillashaw (16-4) [UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5-4: N/A

3. Black Belt Bout: Guilherme Augusto vs. Victor Hugo [Fight To Win 178]

2. Black Belt Bout: Osvaldo Moizinho vs. Pedro Dias [Fight To Win 178]

1. Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Felipe Trovo vs. Xande Ribeiro [Fight To Win 178]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: I desperately need more Conor McGregor action to make some quick cash.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Chris Jenkins vs. Ekow Essuman

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Joe Joyce over Carlos Takam

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC on ESPN: Dillashaw vs. Sandhagen

Upset of the Week: Mickey Gall over Jordan Williams

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich