5 Fundraising Ideas for Amateur Boxing Clubs

It’s exciting, energetic and a great form of exercise. Boxing has become popular across all ages and genders, and rightly so. Boxing clubs become a community, full of people supporting and pushing each other to be the best they can be. Sometimes, it can be difficult to come up with new ideas for fundraising that are not only going to make money, but also get more people interested in joining the club. These 5 fun ideas are a great place to start.

1. Host a Tournament

Instead of having a tournament just for the professionals, get everyone involved. Having categories for different age groups will mean families attend too. Obviously, there will be food and drinks to purchase, and you need to have a betting table for people to back their favourites! Charge an entrance and competing fee, make sure you have something for everyone, and it’s sure to be a thrilling event!

2. Casino Night

Everyone loves a little bit of gambling now and then, and what better way to do it than for a good cause? This is a fundraiser that is guaranteed to spark a lot of interest! After you have picked out a few games that you are going to host (poker is always a favourite!) you will need to iron out some technicalities about handling money and winnings, but hosting a casino night is a unique and exciting way to bring in some money. And you can probably count on the fact that everyone that attends will want another one!

3. Take on a Challenge

Signing up to do some crazy challenges is always a great was to fundraise; not only do you raise money, but they are usually a whole load of fun to be involved with too! Better yet, you get to pick your poison. You can decide which thrilling adventurous task you want to take on. Skydiving, marathons, ice-baths, whatever you want! Get as many people from the club involved as possible and it’s sure to bring in the bucks and will be something you won’t be forgetting any time soon!

4. Have a Barbeque

You cannot go wrong with a good old classic BBQ. Anywhere that’s selling cheap food and drink always gets a lot of attention and people attending! Even if they don’t stay for long, you can’t go to a BBQ and not buy something to eat. It’s impossible. And don’t just be cooking up the classics, go that extra mile and try whipping up something more exotic and creating some branded meaty goodness with all the trimmings.

5. Park Pop-Ups

Coming to a boxing club when you aren’t a member can be a little bit daunting. Instead, expand your audience by hosting fitness events and practice sessions in the local park. You can have a variety of classes and switch it up every week, but appealing to the wider audience is key for maximum participation and raising the most amount of money for the club.

Hopefully, these ideas have given you some inspiration to host some exciting new events, where everyone can get involved and have fun, while raising some extra money for the club. It’s a win-win!