AFCON Betting Odds 2021

AFCON or The Africa Cup of Nation is an impressive football tournament for all the football countries in Africa. All the nations in the continent bring all their football stars home to play for their country. All the players you see playing in Europe’s finest leagues come to Africa to play for their nation. Stars like Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Mahrez represent Senegal and Algeria, respectively, in the tournament that happens biannually. Continue reading this AFCON betting guide to learn about the teams that will participate in AFCON 2023. It also has predictions, AFCON betting odds, and tips.

2021 AFCON 2021 Predictions

Because you cannot compete with 53 nations, African nations have to play AFCON qualifies to choose the best 48 teams. The 48 teams participate in the qualifiers that happen during the FIFA international match calendar. FIFA recognizes these qualifiers and uses them to rank the African teams. The country that won the previous edition and the host nation automatically qualifies for AFCON. These two teams are mainly thought to be favorites in the competition.

AFCON Odds

Algeria, which emerged winners in the 2019 AFCON, is seen as the dark horse in the competition. Some of the stars in the team include Manchester City’s Ryad Mahrez. Cameroon won the 2017 AFCON and has won the tournament three times in the last 20 years. On the other hand, Egypt has won the most Africa Cup of Nations. It has won it seven times and boasts of stars like Mo Salah of Liverpool. Senegal is another team that might triumph in AFCON. It features stars such as Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Chelsea’s goalkeeper Eduardo Mendy, Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, etc.

The Predictions

It’s crucial to understand that so much goes on when predicting aside to win AFCON. First, bettors need to know the availability of the football stars and the team’s form. In the past years, European clubs and African countries used to have disputes over the release of players to play in AFCON. Because of this, there was a change in the dates of the tournament. Today, AFCON is played in June-July from January-February, which coincides with the end of most European leagues.

When predicting the team that will win the tournament, considering the form of players in their leagues is vital. Additionally, the history of the game plays a significant role. Teams that won it before having a higher chance of winning it again.

Who are the past winners of the Africa Cup of Nations?

AFCON has seen some nations dominate. Cameroon and Egypt national teams emerge top.

