How Does FanDuel Daily Fantasy Work? 

Daily fantasy sports, and FanDuel in part, express the next stage of seasonal fantasy sports. “Seasonal” means that players spend a whole season with their team of choice. Normally, this is a few months. With FanDuel’s daily sports, you can dedicate just one day to the fantasy team you have created. For example, someone can create a basketball team that will play NBA games one single day.

Daily fantasy sports have some advantages over seasonal ones. Instead of trying to guess which team members will play the best over the whole season, it’s possible to put together a team specifically based on the trends of the day.

Ways to Play FanDuel Daily Fantasy Sports

Ways to play include “Beat the Score,” tournaments, multipliers, head to head, friends mode, and more. In “Beat the Score,” winners share the prize pool evenly. Tournaments pay very well, and prize pools are guaranteed. FanDuel’s pools can reach millions of dollars. Thousands of people usually enter these tournaments.

If you choose multipliers, you can play for more money or double your funds. It’s also possible to choose how many players you compete against. In this case, there is more than one payout structure.

“Head to Head” is where you play against just one person, and the winner takes everything. In friends mode, you and your friends create a private league, which is exclusive to you. Then, you play together as long as you want. You can play throughout the season, not just one day.

There’s also 50/50. To win in this category, you must finish in the top 50%. You have to win in “Satellites & Qualifiers”, the final category, to be able to compete in another contest.

Play Football, Basketball, Soccer, Golf, and More

FanDuel has contests for the NBA and college basketball, the NFL and college football, the NHL, the MLB, tennis, NASCAR, golf, and soccer. Now and then, the platform offers less traditional daily fantasy sports competitions. During the MLB season two years ago, they organized a home run derby, where you would only score when one of your players hit a home run.

How to Sign up for FanDuel

FanDuel has a special category for beginners, in which people with experience aren’t allowed to play. As novices learn, they can start playing for real money. It is quick and easy to sign up regardless of your level. You won’t be asked to make a deposit right at the start. You can browse the competition lobby before making any commitment. Accounts are created with a Facebook account or an email address. Unless you want to participate in a paid competition, you don’t need to make a deposit. With a promo code for FanDuel, you may be eligible for a free play bonus as well as other bonuses.

FanDuel Entry Fees

Most FanDuel contests do have fees, but many of them are only a few dollars for daily fantasy games. The amounts differ depending on the prizes and contest type. You might be asked to pay several thousand dollars to enter a major tournament with a guaranteed payout. On the other hand, FanDuel offers quite a few free daily fantasy competitions. Many of them let people practice their fantasy skills without making a deposit. This isn’t to say you can’t win a cash prize playing in a free contest. For example, NBA InPlay has real cash payouts at every quarter of every game. You can claim a part of the prize pool if you make an accurate prediction.

The Bottom Line

FanDuel’s popularity is not coincidental. The platform features a substantial variety of fantasy sports and many types of competitions. You can choose between a paid tournament with a big prize and a free contest depending on your level of experience. FanDuel accepts residents of Canada and all US states except Washington, Alabama, Hawaii, Arizona, Louisiana, Nevada, Montana, Iowa, and Idaho.