Best Summer Olympics Fencing Live Stream Free, and Schedule for Tokyo

Day 2 of Summer Olympics Fencing 2021: The Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 event is about to start on the 23rd of July after a year of the COVID 19 pandemic. Yes, this time, things are looking a lot more promising as the event will be hosted in Tokyo Japan.

As per the latest norms, only the people who live in Japan will be able to watch matches being at the stadium.

Other than that, for the sports lover who lives in other countries, we have got some valuable options for you.

In such a case, you can follow the below sections and see which live streaming services for Olympic 2021 are good ones for you.

Then, you can opt for the same and watch the games of Summer Olympic 2021, the best possible way.

Event Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Date 23rd July to 8th August 2021 Venue Tokyo, Japan Total Teams 206 Telecast/Broadcast NBC Live Stream Watch Here

How to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream Online?

Rowing Schedule

Fri 23 July 8:30 – 12:10 Men’s Single Sculls Heats

Women’s Single Sculls Heats

Men’s Double Sculls Heats

Women’s Double Sculls Heats

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Heats Sat 24 July 8:30 – 12:30 Women’s Single Sculls Repechages

Men’s Single Sculls Repechages

Women’s Double Sculls Repechage

Men’s Double Sculls Repechage

Women’s Pair Heats

Men’s Pair Heats

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats

Women’s Four Heats

Men’s Four Heats Sun 25 July 9:00 – 11:40 Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

Men’s Pair Repechage

Women’s Pair Repechage

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechages

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechages

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage

Men’s Eight Heats

Women’s Eight Heats Mon 26 July 9:00 – 11:20 Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals

Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals

Women’s Four Repechage

Men’s Four Repechage Tue 27 July 8:30 – 12:00 Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final B

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final B

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final A

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final A

Men’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Pair Semifinals A/B

Women’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pair Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B Wed 28 July 8:30 – 11:40 Women’s Double Sculls Final B

Men’s Double Sculls Final B

Women’s Four Final B

Men’s Four Final B

Women’s Double Sculls Final A

Men’s Double Sculls Final A

Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Four Final A

Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Four Finals A

Women’s Four Victory Ceremony

Women’s Eight Repechage

Men’s Four Victory Ceremony

Men’s Eight Repechage

Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B Thu 29 July 8:30 – 11:50 Men’s Single Sculls Final F

Women’s Single Sculls Final F

Men’s Single Sculls Final E

Women’s Single Sculls Final E

Men’s Pair Final A

Women’s Pair Final A

Men’s Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A

Women’s Pair Victory Ceremony

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final A

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Pairs Final B

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Pairs Final B

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final B

Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final B

Women’s Single Sculls Final D

Men’s Single Sculls Final D Fri 30 July 8:45 – 10:55 Women’s Single Sculls Final C

Men’s Single Sculls Final C

Women’s Single Sculls Final B

Men’s Single Sculls Final B

Women’s Single Sculls Final A

Men’s Single Sculls Final A

Women’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Women’s Eight Final A

Men’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony

Men’s Eight Final A

Women’s Eight Victory Ceremony

Men’s Eight Victory Ceremony

Uncovering some of the best ways to watch the Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 live streaming online, we have got the quality ones.

You can browse below and uncover some real good streaming options for you.

Summer Olympics Fencing Archery Live Stream Schedule

Fri 23 July 9:00 – 11:00

Women’s Individual Ranking Round

Fri 23 July 13:00 – 15:00

Men’s Individual Ranking Round

Sat 24 July 9:30 – 12:05

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

Sat 24 July 14:15 – 17:25

Mixed Team Quarterfinals

Mixed Team Semifinals

Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match

Mixed Team Gold Medal Match

Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Sun 25 July 9:30 – 11:05

Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

Sun 25 July 13:45 – 17:25

Women’s Team Quarterfinals

Women’s Team Semifinals

Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Team Gold Medal Match

Women’s Team Victory Ceremony

Mon 26 July 9:30 – 11:05

Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

Mon 26 July 13:45 – 17:25

Men’s Team Quarterfinals

Men’s Team Semifinals

Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Team Gold Medal Match

Men’s Team Victory Ceremony

Tue 27 July 9:30 – 13:25

Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Tue 27 July 16:00 – 19:55

Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Wed 28 July 9:30 – 13:25

Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Wed 28 July 16:00 – 18:40

Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Thu 29 July 9:30 – 13:25

Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Thu 29 July 16:00 – 18:40

Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Fri 30 July 9:30 – 11:15

Women’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Fri 30 July 14:45 – 17:20

Women’s Individual Quarterfinals

Women’s Individual Semifinals

Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match

Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match

Women’s Individual Victory Ceremony

Sat 31 July 9:30 – 11:15

Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Sat 31 July 14:45 – 17:20

Men’s Individual Quarterfinals

Men’s Individual Semifinal

Men’s Individual Bronze Medal Match

Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match

Men’s Individual Victory Ceremony

NBC Universal

United States sports lovers, you can easily choose the NBC Universal platform to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream online.

It’s one of the oldest streaming companies that is offering online along offline broadcasts to the people of America.

Of course, the plans and the pricing from NBC Universal are simple ones and you don’t have to do much in this case.

Here, you can simply look for the packages that are a good fit for you.

Additionally, the streaming quality from NBC is also top-notch. In such a scenario, you will get a far better quality of streaming from this company, every single time.

Even the device support is decent and you will not face plenty of device support issues.

With this, you can make use of a good device along with better internet and watch the Summer Olympics Fencing using NBC Universal.

More Ways To Stream NBC

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99/month for the Entertainment package

What you get: 65+ channels and 40,000 on-demand TV shows and movies

DVR storage: 20 hours , or upgrade to unlimited for an additional $10/month

Free trial? No

FuboTV

Price: $64.99/month for the Starter package

What you get: 100+ channels, some TV shows and movies on-demand, and 130+ events, including other track and field favorites like Diamond League and American Track League meets

DVR storage: 250 hours

Free trial? 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

Price: $64.99/month

What you get: 75+ channels, on-demand library with TV and movies, plus Hulu originals (think The Handmaid’s Tale and Little Fires Everywhere)

DVR storage: 50 hours

Free trial? 7 days

Sling Blue

Price: $35/month, plus an extra $6/month for News Extra to include CNBC

What you get: 30+ channels, with some TV shows and movies-on-demand

DVR storage: 50 hours, or upgrade to 200 hours for an additional $5/month

Free trial? No, but there’s an intro offer of $10 for your first month

YouTubeTV

Price: $64.99 per month

What you get: 85+ channels, with some TV shows and movies-on-demand

DVR storage: Yes, with unlimited space

Free trial? Promo offers are frequently updated, so check back

Tokyo LIVE: 6 to 11 a.m. ET, with live competition, athlete interviews, medal ceremonies, and other daily highlights of the competition.

6 to 11 a.m. ET, with live competition, athlete interviews, medal ceremonies, and other daily highlights of the competition. Tokyo Gold: 11 a.m. to noon ET, recapping each day’s standout moments, including expert analysis and athlete interviews. The show will then repeat over the next few hours until the next live broadcast starts.

11 a.m. to noon ET, recapping each day’s standout moments, including expert analysis and athlete interviews. The show will then repeat over the next few hours until the next live broadcast starts. On Her Turf at the Olympics Fencing: Monday through Saturday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET, highlighting the amazing women athletes competing in Tokyo.

Monday through Saturday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET, highlighting the amazing women athletes competing in Tokyo. Tokyo Tonight: Monday through Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight ET and Sunday from 6:30 to 11 p.m. ET, featuring broadcasts of the day’s events, including live coverage, interviews, and other features.

Sony Pictures Network

For the sports lover who lives in India, you can potentially make use of the Sony Pictures Network to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream.

Yes, Sony has been given the true license in India to broadcast the entire event live online.

Of course, with Sony, the quality of streaming you will get is bound to be above par. In such a scenario, you don’t have to do much and have a good speed net.

Also, the support for devices with Sony Pictures Network is above par too. In such a scenario, you will get much better support than most streaming service providers.

Further, even the channel package pricing from Sony Pictures Network is affordable. Almost every Indian can afford the plans of Sony Pictures Network, without any hesitation.

Therefore, you can first go ahead and opt for the company’s 1-month free trial period. Once you are done with the testing, then purchase the yearly plans of Sony Pictures and watch content, the good way.

FuboTV

In terms of the better streaming service providers, FuboTV is the one that’s a class apart from the rest of the streaming services.

The plans and pricing of FuboTV start at the cost of $64.99 for a month. Yes, at this pricing, you will get quality sports along with entertainment channels.

The quality with FuboTV has always been on the top-notch end. In such a scenario, you will get good streaming in every possible scenario.

Plus, the device support from FuboTV has been looked after for years. In such a case, you will get good device support from this company in every case.

Also, the company does offer massive 7-Days of the free trial period. With the free trial option, you can test the FuboTV services in and out.

Once you are done with the testing, then you can purchase the plans from FuboTV, your way.

TV Channels 100+ channels. Plans & pricing Three Plans – Starter ($64.99/mo), Elite ($79.99/mo), Latino Quarterly ($33/mo) Customization Channel bundles (Kids, Sports, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, Heartland, International, Espanol, Comedy), premium channels (NBC, HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, Epix, CuriosityStream, Pantaya, UP Faith & Family, Dove Channel, Stingray Karaoke, Outside TV) Supported devices Computer, iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, AirTV Player, Xiaomi, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and more. Streaming quality 4K DVR Yes, 30 hours of Cloud DVR space at no extra charge, expandable to 500 hours via extra feature Free trial Yes, 7 days

Sling TV

Speaking about another better streaming service provider, Sling TV is the one that offers class services.

In such a scenario, you can get the packages from Sling TV at the price of $35 for a month. At this pricing, you can get the packages of your liking along with value added features.

Additionally, the streaming quality from Sling TV is above par in most cases. In this scenario, you will get top-quality streaming from Sling TV, without a doubt.

In the device support section, Sling TV delivers good device support in every case.

On top of that, you can even access the 7-Days of Sling TV Free trial options. In the free trial, you have the privilege to test and try the Sling TV services.

Once done, then you can choose among different options, choose a better one and watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream, the best ever way.

TV Channels 30 to 50+ Channels depend on plan Plans & pricing Three Plans – Sling Orange ($35/mo), Sling Blue ($35/mo), Orange + Blue Services ($50/mo) Customization Total TV, Sports Extra, Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra, 4 Extras Deal Supported devices TV & Players: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon fireTV, Chromecast. Phones & Computers: iOS, Android, Fire Tablets, Windows 10, Chrome Browser, MAC OS. Gaming Consoles: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. Streaming quality 4K DVR 50 hours of free DVR storage and you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5/mo. Free trial No, Only $10 for your first month (Latest Sling TV Deal).

Youtube TV

Youtube Tv is one of the best ways to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 through NBC. Youtube Tv comes with NBC. Just subscribe and choose the official channel. Let’s check out the plan and pricing below.

TV Channels 85+ top channels Plans & pricing Single Package “YouTube TV” ($64.99/mo) Customization Premium Add-On Networks: Acorn, ALLBLK, AMC+, Cinemax, Curiosity, EPIX, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO Max, IFC Films Unlimited, MLB.TV,NBA League Pass, Showtime, Shudder, STARZ, Sundance Now, WE tv +, YouTube TV Entertainment Plus,

YouTube TV Sports Plus.

Sports Plus Add-on: NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV, Stadium, Fox College Sports, TVG, GOLTV Supported devices iOS, Web Browsers, Android, Xbox, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and PlayStation. Streaming quality 4K DVR Includes unlimited cloud DVR storage space. Free trial Yes, 14 days

Summer Olympics Fencing Full TV Streaming listing

Let’s check out all TV options to watch Olympics Fencing Online below.

Territory Rights holder Armenia APMTV Asia Dentsu Australia Seven Network Austria ORF Argentina TyC Sports Barbados CBC Belarus Belteleradio Belgium · VRT · RTBF Bolivia Bolivisión Bosnia and Herzegovina BHRT Brazil · Grupo Globo · BandSports Bulgaria BNT Canada · CBC/Radio-Canada · Sportsnet · TSN · TLN Caribbean · International Media Content Ltd. · SportsMax Chile TVN China · CCTV · Migu Chinese Taipei · Chunghwa Telecom · EBC · ELTA · PTS Croatia HRT Colombia Caracol Televisión Costa Rica Repretel Czech Republic ČT Denmark DR Ecuador RTS Estonia Postimees Group Europe[ii] · Discovery, Inc. · Eurosport Finland Yle France · France Télévisions · Eurosport Georgia GPB Germany · ARD · ZDF Greece ERT Hungary MTVA Honduras VTV Hong Kong · i-Cable · PCCW · TVB Iceland RÚV Indian subcontinent Sony Pictures Networks Ireland RTÉ Italy RAI Japan Japan Consortium Kenya KTN Kosovo RTK Latin America · América Móvil · DirecTV Latvia LTV Lithuania TV3 Luxembourg RTL Malaysia · Astro · RTM · Unifi TV Mexico · Televisa · TV Azteca · Imagen Televisión MENA beIN Sports Moldova TVR Montenegro RTCG Netherlands NOS New Zealand · Sky · TVNZ North Korea SBS North Macedonia MRT Norway TVNorge Oceania[iii] Sky Paraguay SNT Peru Grupo ATV Philippines Cignal TV Poland TVP Portugal RTP Romania TVR Singapore Mediacorp Slovakia RTVS Slovenia RTV Spain RTVE South Africa · SABC · SuperSport South Korea · Coupang · KBS · MBC · SBS Sub-Saharan Africa · Infront Sports & Media · SuperSport Sweden Kanal 5 Switzerland SRG SSR Thailand · AIS · GMM25 · Plan B · JKN18 · PPTV · TV Pool · True4U Turkey TRT Ukraine Suspilne United Kingdom · BBC · Eurosport United States NBCUniversal

2021 Olympics Fencing Schedule

Let’s check out Day 1 of Summer Olympics Fencing 2021

Day one – Friday, July 23

NET START END MATCHUP OR EVENT LIVE OR TAPE NBCSN 1:15a 2:00a MEN’S SOCCER

Egypt-Spain TAPE NBCSN 2:00a 4:00a MEN’S SOCCER

Mexico-France TAPE NBCSN 4:00a 6:00a MEN’S SOCCER

Japan-South Africa TAPE NBCSN 6:00a 8:00a MEN’S SOCCER

Brazil-Germany TAPE NBC 6:55a 11:00a Opening Ceremony LIVE NBCSN 8:00a 1:30p SOFTBALL

United States-Italy TAPE SOFTBALL

United States-Canada TAPE ROWING

Qualifying heats TAPE NBC 1:00p 4:00p Olympic preview show TAPE NBCSN 1:30p 3:30p WOMEN’S SOCCER

China-Brazil TAPE NBCSN 3:30p 5:30p WOMEN’S SOCCER

Japan-Canada TAPE NBCSN 5:30p 7:30p WOMEN’S SOCCER

United States-Sweden TAPE NBC 7:30p Mid Opening Ceremony TAPE USA 7:30p 2:00a ROWING

Qualifying heats and repechages LIVE CYCLING

Men’s road race LIVE Olympic Channel 10:00p 2:00a TENNIS

First round (men and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles) LIVE

Let’s check out important dates for Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 below.

Sport Discipline Dates Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Diving July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Water Polo July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Marathon Swimming August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Archery July 23 (Friday) – Julyt 31 (Saturday) Athletics Track & Field / Marathon July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Badminton July 24 (Saturday) – August 2 (Monday) Baseball/Softball Baseball July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday) Softball July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Basketball 3×3 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Basketball July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday) Boxing * July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday) Canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday) Sprint August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday) Cycling BMX Freestyle July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) BMX Racing July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday) Mountain Bike July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday) Road July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday) Track August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday) Equestrian Dressage July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday) Eventing July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday) Jumping August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday) Fencing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Football July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Golf July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday) Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday) Rhythmic August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday) Trampoline July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday) Handball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday) Hockey July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday) Judo July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday) Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday) Modern Pentathlon August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday) Rowing July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday) Rugby July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday) Sailing July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday) Shooting Rifle and Pistol July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday) Shotgun July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday) Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday) Street July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday) Sport Climbing August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday) Surfing ** July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday) Table Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday) Taekwondo July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday) Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday) Triathlon July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday) Volleyball Beach Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday) Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)

Olympics Fencing Opening Ceremony:

The Summer Olympics Fencing opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. If you’re not an early bird, the ceremony will be re-broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Performers

Artistic Director: Danny Boyle

Producer: Tracey Seaward

Designers: Suttirat Anne Larlarb and Mark Tildesley

Writer: Frank Cottrell-Boyce

Music Director: Rick Smith (Underworld)

Associate Director: Paulette Randall

Movement Director: Toby Sedgwick

Head of Mass Movement Choreography: Steve Boyd

Choreographers: Temujin Gill, Kenrick “H2O” Sandy and Akram Khan

Video Editor: Sascha Dhillon

Visual Effects Supervisor: Adam Gascoyne

Executive Producer, production design: Mark Fisher

Executive Producer, creative: Stephen Daldry

Lighting Designer: Patrick Woodroffe

Associate Lighting Designer: Adam Bassett

Lead Lighting Programmer: Tim Routledge

Soundscape Designer: Gareth Fry

Technical Director: Piers Shepperd

Technical Manager (technical design and staging): Jeremy Lloyd

Technical Manager (aerial): James Lee

Technical Manager (lighting, audio-visual, power): Nick Jones

Technical Manager (services and special projects): Scott Buchanan

Senior Production Manager (audio and communications): Chris Ekers

Executive Producer, broadcast: Hamish Hamilton

Executive Producer, production: Catherine Ugwu

Press & Publicity: Christopher Mitchell

Bike Choreographer: Bob Haro

Bike Project Manager: Paul Hughes

Announcers: Marc Edwards and Layla Anna-Lee

Ceremonies Sound Designer: Bobby Aitken

Ceremonies RF spectrum planning and management: Steve Caldwell

Ceremonies Monitor Engineer: Steve Watson

Ceremonies Front of House Engineer: Richard Sharratt

Production Manager Radio Mics and IEMs: Alison Dale

Artist Security Director: Richard Barry

Production Stage Manager: Sam Hunter

Show Caller: Julia Whittle Venues for Tokyo Olympics Fencing 2021 Tokyo’s National Stadium: Football and Athletics

Football and Athletics Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Yoyogi National Stadium

Nippon Budokan

Tokyo International Forum

Kokugikan Arena

Equestrian Park

Musashina Forest Sport Plaza

Tokyo Stadium

Musashinonomori Park

Ariake Arena

Ariake Gymnastics Centre

Ariake Urban Sports Park

Ariake Tennis Park

Odaiba Marine Park

Shiokaze Park

Aomi Urban Sports Park

Oi Hockey Stadium

Sea Forest Cross Country Course

Sea Forest Waterway

Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre

Yumenoshima Park Archery Field

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Tatsumi Water Polo Centre

Sapporo Odori Park

Makuhari Messe Hall

Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Saitama Super Arena

Asaka Shooting Range

Kasumigaseki Country Club

Enoshima Yatch Harbour

Izu Velodrome

Izu MTB Course

Fuji International Speedway

Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium

Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Sapporo Dome

Miyagi Stadium

Ibaraki Kashima Stadium

Saitama Stadium

International Stadium Yokohama Olympics 2021 Live Stream Schedule The olympic gymnastics Schedule is here. Friday, July 23 9 p.m. EDT: Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.

Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. Saturday, July 24, 8:30 p.m. EDT: Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.

Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals. Monday, July 26, 6 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Tuesday, July 27, 6:45 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the women’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top eight teams compete in the women’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Wednesday, July 28, 6:15 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Thursday, July 29, 6:50 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center. Sunday, August 1, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse.

The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse. Monday, August 2, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault.

The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault. Tuesday, August 3, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on balance beam, while the men compete on parallel bars and high bar. Softball Schedule Here’s when Team USA will take the diamond in the 2021 Olympics Fencing: Date Matchup TV channel Start time (ET) Final Tuesday, July 20 Italy vs. USA NBC Sports 11 p.m. TBD Wednesday, July 21 USA at Canada NBC Sports 8 p.m. TBD Saturday, July 24 USA at Mexico NBC Sports 1:30 a.m. TBD Saturday, July 24 Australia vs. USA NBC Sports 9 p.m. TBD Sunday, July 25 Japan vs. USA NBC Sports 9 p.m. TBD Tuesday, July 27* Bronze medal game NBC Sports Midnight TBD Tuesday, July 27* Gold medal game NBC Sports 7 a.m. TBD Events and Venues for Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Venue Events Olympic Stadium Opening/Closing Ceremonies, Track & Field, Soccer Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table Tennis Yoyogi National Stadium Handball Nippon Budokan Judo, Karate Tokyo International Forum Weightlifting Kokugikan Arena Boxing Equestrian Park Equestrian Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Badminton, Pentathlon Tokyo Stadium Soccer, Pentathlon, Rugby Ariake Arena Indoor Volleyball Ariake Gymnastics Centre Gymnastics Ariake Urban Sports Park Cycling, BMX Racing/Freestyle, Skateboarding Ariake Tennis Park Tennis Odaiba Marine Park Marathon Swimming, Triathlon Shiokaze Park Beach Volleyball Aomi Urban Sports Park 3-on-3 Fencing, Sport Climbing Oi Hockey Stadium Field Hockey Sea Forest Cross-Country Course Equestrian — Eventing, Cross Country Sea Forest Waterway Canoe Sprint, Rowing Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre Canoe Slalom Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Archery Tokyo Aquatics Centre Swimming, Artistic Swimming, Diving Tatsumi Water Polo Centre Water Polo Asaka Shooting Range Shooting Musashinonomori Park Cycling Road Sapporo Odori Park Marathon, Race Walking Makuhari Messe Hall Fencing, Taekwondo, Wrestling Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach Surfing Saitama Super Arena Basketball Kasumigaseki Country Club Golf Enoshima Yacht Harbour Sailing Izu Velodrome and MTB Course Cyling Track, Mountain Bike Fuji International Speedway Cycling Road Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium Baseball, Softball Yokohama Baseball Stadium Baseball, Softball Sapporo Dome Soccer Miyagi Stadium Soccer Ibaraki Kashima Stadium Soccer Saitama Stadium Soccer International Stadium Yokohama Soccer Day 1 Archery Schedule 18 July – training field opens

20-21 July – familiarisation (plus qualifying draw on 20 July)

22 July – official practice

23 July – qualifying

24 July – mixed team day (medal)

25 July – women’s team day (medal)

26 July – men’s team day (medal)

27-29 July – individual eliminations

30 July – women’s day (medal)

31 July – men’s day (medal) Fencing Schedule for Olympics Fencing 2021 2021 Toyko Olympic Fencing schedule All times AEST Friday, July 23 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 9:30am – 1:10pm Men’s single sculls heats Sea Forest Waterway Women’s single sculls heats Men’s double sculls heats Women’s double sculls heats Men’s quadruple sculls heats Women’s quadruple sculls heats Saturday, July 24 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 9:30am – 1:30pm Women’s single sculls repechages Sea Forest Waterway Men’s single sculls repechages Women’s double sculls repechages Men’s double sculls repechages Women’s pair heats Men’s pair heats Women’s lightweight double sculls heats Men’s lightweight double sculls heats Women’s four heats Men’s four heats Sunday, July 25 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 10am – 12:40pm Men’s single sculls semi-finals Sea Forest Waterway Women’s single sculls semi-finals Men’s pair repechages Women’s pair repechages Men’s lightweight double sculls repechages Women’s lightweight double sculls repechages Men’s quadruple sculls repechages Women’s quadruple sculls repechages Men’s eight heats Women’s eight heats Monday, July 26 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 10am – 12:20pm Women’s single sculls quarterfinals Sea Forest Waterway Men’s single sculls quarterfinals Women’s double sculls semi-finals Men’s double sculls semi-finals Women’s four repechages Men’s four repechages Tuesday, July 27 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 9:30am – 1pm Men’s single sculls semi-finals Sea Forest Waterway Women’s single sculls semi-finals Men’s lightweight double sculls final Women’s lightweight double sculls final Men’s quadruple sculls final B Women’s quadruple sculls final B Men’s quadruple sculls final A Women’s quadruple sculls final A Men’s pair semi-finals Women’s pair semi-finals Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals Women’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals Wednesday, July 28 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 9:30am – 12:40pm Women’s double sculls final B Sea Forest Waterway Men’s double sculls final B Women’s four final B Men’s four final B Women’s double sculls final A Men’s double sculls final A Women’s four final A Men’s four final A Women’s eight repechages Men’s eight repechages Women’s single sculls semi-finals Men’s single sculls semi-finals Thursday, July 29 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 9:30am – 12:50pm Men’s single sculls final F Sea Forest Waterway Women’s single sculls final F Men’s single sculls final E Women’s single sculls final E Men’s pair final A Women’s pair final A Men’s lightweight double sculls final A Women’s lightweight double sculls final A Men’s pair final B Women’s pair final B Men’s lightweight double sculls final B Women’s lightweight double sculls final B Women’s single sculls final D Men’s single sculls final D Friday, July 30 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 9:45am – 11:55pm Women’s single sculls final C Sea Forest Waterway Men’s single sculls final C Women’s single sculls final B Men’s single sculls final B Women’s single sculls final A Men’s single sculls final A Women’s eight final Men’s eight final

Conclusion

The best ways to watch the entire summer event online are given above. In such a scenario, you have got the option to choose the way that you find most suitable.

For instance, if you want feature pack streaming, then you can go for the Sling TV or even FuboTV services.

With them, you will get feature pack streaming from the service provider in every case. Also, if you are inclined towards the official broadcasters, the above section brings those ones for you as well.

Therefore, you can take your time and browse different streaming options. Once you have done that, then you will have a clearer idea to choose a better option and watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream, the best possible way.