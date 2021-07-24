Live Stream

[Day 2] Summer Olympics Table Tennis Live Stream, Schedule, and Tv Channels

July 24, 2021

Summer Olympics Table Tennis Live Stream Channels

  • Date: 25th July 2021
  • Time: 24 Hours
  • Location: Tokyo
  • TV channel: NBC Sports
  • Streaming: Watch Here

Country/ Territory Broadcasting Channel
Armenia APMTV
Asia Dentsu
Australia Seven Network
Austria ORF
Belarus Belteleradio
Belgium VRT. RTBF
Bosnia and Herzegovina BHRT
Brazil Grupo Globo. Bandsports
Bulgaria BNT
Canada CBC/ Radio – Canada. Sportsnet. TSN. TLN
Caribbean International Media Content Ltd . Sportsmax
China CCTV
Croatia HRT
Czech Republic CT
Colombia Caracol Television
Costa Rica Repretel
Denmark DR
Estonia Eesti Meedia
Europe Discovery Inc – Eurosport
Finland Yle
France France Television – Eurosport
Georgia GPB
Germany ARD. ZDF
Greece ERT
Hungary MTVA
Iceland RUV
Indian Subcontinent Sony Pictures Network
Ireland RTE
Italy RAI
Japan Japan Consortium
Kosovo RTK
Latin America America Movil – DirecTV
Latvia LTV
Lithuania TV3
Luxembourg RTL
Mexico Televisa – TV Azteca
MENA beIN Sports
Montenegro RTCG
Malaysia Astro, RTM and Unifi TV
Mauritius Star Times, SuperSport, Canal+, Afrique, MBC, beIN Sports
Netherlands NOS
New Zealand Sky Television – TVNZ
North Korea SBS
North Macedonia MRT
Norway TVNorge
Oceania Sky Television
Paraguay SNT
Peru Grupo ATV
Poland TVP
Portugal RTP
Romania TVR
Singapore Mediacorp
Slovakia RTVS
Slovenia RTV
Spain RTVE
South Africa SABC – Supersport
South Korea SBS
Sub – Saharan Africa Infront Sports & Media . Supersport
Sweden Kanal 5
Switzerland SRG SSR
Thailand Plan B – AIS
Ukraine UA. PBC
United Kingdom BBC. Eurosport
United States NBCUniversal

Summer Olympics Table Tennis Schedule

Sat 24 July 9:00 – 12:45

  • Men’s Singles Preliminary Round
  • Women’s Singles Preliminary Round
  • Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Sat 24 July 14:15 – 17:15

  • Men’s Singles Round 1
  • Women’s Singles Round 1

Sat 24 July 19:30 – 22:30

  • Men’s Singles Round 1
  • Women’s Singles Round 1

Sun 25 July 10:00 – 12:00

  • Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals

Sun 25 July 14:00 – 17:45

  • Men’s Singles Round 2
  • Women’s Singles Round 2

Sun 25 July 20:00 – 22:00

  • Mixed Doubles Semifinals

Mon 26 July 10:00 – 13:00

  • Men’s Singles Round 2
  • Women’s Singles Round 2

Mon 26 July 14:30 – 17:30

  • Men’s Singles Round 3
  • Women’s Singles Round 3

Mon 26 July 20:00 – 22:10

  • Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
  • Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
  • Mixed Doubles Victory Ceremony

Tue 27 July 10:00 – 13:00

  • Men’s Singles Round 3
  • Women’s Singles Round 3

Tue 27 July 14:30 – 17:30

  • Men’s Singles Round 3
  • Women’s Singles Round 3
  • Men’s Singles Round of 16
  • Women’s Singles Round of 16

Tue 27 July 19:30 – 22:30

  • Men’s Singles Round of 16
  • Women’s Singles Round of 16

Wed 28 July 10:00 – 13:00

  • Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
  • Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

Wed 28 July 15:00 – 18:00

  • Women’s Singles Quarterfinals
  • Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

Wed 28 July 20:00 – 22:00

  • Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

Thu 29 July 11:00 – 13:00

  • Women’s Singles Semifinals

Thu 29 July 15:00 – 17:00

  • Men’s Singles Semifinals

Thu 29 July 20:00 – 22:10

  • Women’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
  • Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
  • Women’s Singles Victory Ceremony

Fri 30 July 20:00 – 22:10

  • Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match
  • Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match
  • Men’s Singles Victory Ceremony

Sun 1 Aug. 10:00 – 13:00

  • Men’s Team Round of 16
  • Women’s Team Round of 16

Sun 1 Aug. 14:30 – 17:30

  • Men’s Team Round of 16
  • Women’s Team Round of 16

Sun 1 Aug. 19:30 – 22:30

  • Men’s Team Round of 16
  • Women’s Team Round of 16

Mon 2 Aug. 10:00 – 13:00

  • Men’s Team Round of 16
  • Women’s Team Round of 16

Mon 2 Aug. 14:30 – 17:30

  • Men’s Team Quarterfinals
  • Women’s Team Quarterfinals

Mon 2 Aug. 19:30 – 22:30

  • Men’s Team Quarterfinals
  • Women’s Team Quarterfinals

Tue 3 Aug. 10:00 – 13:00

  • Men’s Team Quarterfinals
  • Women’s Team Quarterfinals

Tue 3 Aug. 14:30 – 17:30

  • Men’s Team Quarterfinals
  • Women’s Team Quarterfinals

Tue 3 Aug. 19:30 – 22:30

  • Women’s Team Semifinals

Wed 4 Aug. 10:00 – 13:00

  • Women’s Team Semifinals

Wed 4 Aug. 14:30 – 17:30

  • Men’s Team Semifinals

Wed 4 Aug. 19:30 – 22:30

  • Men’s Team Semifinals

Thu 5 Aug. 11:00 – 14:00

  • Women’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match

Thu 5 Aug. 19:30 – 22:40

  • Women’s Team Gold Medal Team Match
  • Women’s Team Victory Ceremony

Fri 6 Aug. 11:00 – 14:00

  • Men’s Team Bronze Medal Team Match

Fri 6 Aug. 19:30 – 22:40

  • Men’s Team Gold Medal Team Match
  • Men’s Team Victory Ceremony

