Mickey Gall Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Jackson) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – W (Punk) – $32,500 ($15,000 show, $15,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – W (Northcutt) – $42,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – L (Brown) – $27,500 ($25,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – W (Sullivan) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 235 – Mar 2/19 – L (Sanchez) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Covington vs Lawler – Aug 3/19 – W (Touahri) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27/20 – L (Perry) – $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24/21 – W (Williams) – $106,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $441,000