Oilers Select Jake Chiasson 116th Overall

Shortly after selecting Luca Munzenberger with the 90th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Oilers made their second selection of day two. The Oilers have selected center Jake Chiasson with the 116th overall pick.

Chiasson appeared in 23 games with the WHL’s Brandon Wheat Kings in 2020-21, collecting 20 points (9 g, 11 a) and a +12 rating. It was a strong bump in production for Chiasson, who scored just 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 60 games with the Wheat Kings in 2019-20.

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Chiasson will return to Brandon for his third WHL season in the fall.

Chiasson was ranked 61st by NHL Central Scouting when it came to North American skaters.

Here’s a look at Chiasson’s scouting report via the 2021 Elite Prospects Draft guide.

Chiasson uses blade deception and off-puck timing to fire away threatening shots in scoring position. On occasion, he makes a perfect timed move into a slot, or fires a shot that might give NHL goaltenders trouble

Chiasson is described as a strong finisher with good offensive instincts. While he isn’t overly dynamic and can be inconsistent with the physical aspect of his game, scouts rave about his intangibles.

Here’s another look at Chiasson via draftgeek.ca.

Jake Chiasson is a naturally gifted goal scoring winger who excels and adapts in a complimentary role with a puck possessive forward. He’s a dynamic skater, Chiasson is able to constantly be involved in the play in all three zones. He possesses a compact and fluid stride. His best quality is his high end scoring instincts, Chiasson’s ability to read the play and get into high percentage scoring areas seemingly untouched is impressive to watch.

Finds ice extremely well in the slot, keeps his feet positioned well to get shots off quickly and utilizes his lower body strength to fend off the other team. He has a skilled stick and can bat down pucks in front when he needs to or handle bad passes with ease. Incredibly efficient around the net and in the slot. Excellent hands in tight and can dazzle creative puck handling in one on one situations or around the net. Controls well in traffic and has no issues calmly possessing the puck or shooting in high pressure situations. A nose for driving lanes with good stick positioning. Possesses a slippery nature and deceptiveness in his line of attack.

As precise of a shooter as it gets, hits his spots on goalies. Anticipates the play very well.