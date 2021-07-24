Oilers Select Xavier Bourgault 22nd Overall in First Round of 2021 Entry Draft

The second and hopefully final virtual NHL Entry Draft for the Edmonton Oilers kicked off with Ken Holland and company going the CHL route to help build for their future.

On Friday evening, after trading the 20th overall pick to the Minnesota Wild for their 22nd (as well as the 90th overall pick in the third round), the Oilers selected Xavier Bourgault from the QMJHL’s Shawinigan Cataractes.

In the COVID-19 pandemic shortened QMJHL season of 2020-21, Bourgault would record 40 points in 29 games, a point pace of 1.38 per game. Among eligible prospects, Bourgault was ranked within the top 30 of draft-eligible prospects according to such names as TSN’s Bob McKenzie, NHL Central Scouting (among North American skaters), and Sportsnet.

It has yet to be determined what position as a pro he will play but he’s shown ability both as a centerman and on the wings. In the QMJHL’s he’s certainly shown offensive talent, it was 2019-20 where his offensive play made a jump as he put up 71 points in 63 games which also led Shawinigan in scoring.

Bourgault has the potential to be a middle-six forward and received praise for his shot and playmaking ability. One of the older players taken in the draft as he’s a late 2002 birthday pick, seeing how much more his game can develop will be interesting to see.

Rounds two to seven of the draft will be completed today and the Oilers will have picks in Round three (90th overall), Round four (116th overall), Round six (180th overall), and Round seven (212th overall).