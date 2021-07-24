Oilers Take Matvei Petrov 180th Overall

The Oilers had two picks in the sixth round and with one of them, they would take another European skater with one of them. With the 180th pick, the Oilers took Matvei Petrov from Kryla Sovetov out of the MHL, Russia’s junior hockey league.

In 2020-21, Petrov recorded 42 points in 58 games for Kryla Sovetov. Petrov also has international experience under his belt as he’s suited up for Russia at U-16, U-17, and U-18 tournaments. Petrov has been described as a forward with strong skating skills and can play physically when need be. He’s a 6’1 left winger with a strong shot and puck-moving ability. Coming into the draft, Petrov was ranked 35th by NHL Central Scouting among European skaters with FCHockey, and TSN analysts, Bob McKenzie and Craig Button both having him inside their top 100 of draft-eligible prospects. It was a little surprising to see Petrov fall to the sixth round as some publications did have him projected to be taken in either the second or the third round.

Petrov was also taken 1st overall in the 2020 OHL’s import drat by the North Bay Battalion but due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing the season to be cancelled, Petrov remained in Russia this past season.

For the Oilers, it’s fortunate for them that he did fall that far and it was one of the better depth selections of this year’s draft of any team.