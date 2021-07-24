Seven NHL trades between the Expansion Draft and the NHL Draft

There have been a lot of significant transactions throughout the National Hockey League over the last 48 hours between the time period the Seattle Kraken selected players in the NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday and the NHL had its Entry Draft on Friday. Here is a look at seven intriguing deals.

7) Flames acquire center Tyler Pitlick–In the same week that the Kraken selected checking center Tyler Pitlick of Minneapolis, MN from the Arizona Coyotes, Seattle then traded him to the Calgary Flames on Thursday for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Pitlick, who had six goals and five assists for 11 points, became the first player ever traded by Seattle in franchise history.

6) Flyers acquire defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen–In a trade between the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers, the Sabres moved Ristolainen of Turku, Finland to the Flyers for defenseman Robert Hagg, a first round draft pick in 2021, and a second round draft pick in 2023. Ristolainen had four goals and 14 assists for 18 points with the Sabres last season, but has struggled in his time with the Sabres defensively, as he is a -163 in 542 games.

5) Coyotes acquire defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere–The Flyers said goodbye to Gostisbehere, and then acquired Ristolainen. Last season Gostisbehere of Pembroke Pines, FL had nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.The Coyotes also received a second and a seventh round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, while the Flyers received future considerations.

4) Blackhawks acquire defenseman Seth Jones–Chicago picked up Seth Jones from Columbus along with the first round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and a sixth round pick in 2022 for defenseman Adam Boqvist, a first and second round pick in 2021, and a first round pick in 2022. Jones had five goals and 23 assists for 28 points in 56 games. Boqvist had two goals and 14 assists for 16 points.

3) Blues acquire Pavel Buchnevich–The Blues acquired left winger Pavel Buchnevich of Cherepovets, Russia from the New York Rangers for left winger Sammy Blais of Montmagny, Quebec and a second round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Buchnevich had 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 54 games. Blais had eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in 36 games.

2) Canucks acquire Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a blockbuster–Vancouver acquired Swedish defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson (three goals and 21 assists for 24 points) and right winger Conor Garland of Scituate, MA (12 goals, 27 assists for 39 points) from the Coyotes for a first round pick in 2021, left winger Loui Eriksson, center Jay Beagle, and left winger Antoine Roussel.

1) Red Wings acquire goalie Alex Nedeljkovic–Detroit might have just found their goalie for the next decade in Alex Nedeljkovic of Parma, OH. In 23 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last year, he had a record of 15 wins, five regulation losses, three losses in extra time, a goals against average of 1.90, and a save percentage of .932. Nedeljkovic went to Detroit from Carolina for goalie Jonathan Bernier and a third-round draft pick in the 2021 National Hockey League Entry Draft.