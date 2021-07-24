UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

T.J. Dillashaw looks much worse for the wear, but his comeback was a success and he was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

T.J. Dillashaw: $406,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darren Elkins: $205,000 ($67,000 to show, $67,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $126,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mickey Gall: $106,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Raulian Paiva: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Adrian Yanez: $94,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cory Sandhagen: $92,000 ($86,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kyler Phillips: $76,500 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Maycee Barber: $64,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brendan Allen: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Julio Arce: $50,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ian Heinisch: $41,000 ($35,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Ewell: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nassourdine Imavov: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Darrick Minner: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Costa: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Miranda Maverick: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Punahele Soriano: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Diana Belbita: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Williams: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Elise Reed: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Hannah Goldy: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)