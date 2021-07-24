Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Vegas 32 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland on July 31st. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Cory Sandhagen – 70%
Kyler Phillips – 77%
Darrick Minner – 55%
Miranda Maverick – 52%
Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 55-46 (54%)
UFC Vegas 32 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Neil H.
|9
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|8
|3
|Josh larocque
|7
|4
|Barry Oh
|6
|4
|Ben Hilder
|6
|4
|Connor O’Neil
|6
|4
|Daniel Caughtry
|6
|4
|Liam Thomson
|6
|4
|PitanJosh
|6
|4
|Samuli Luttinen
|6
|11
|Alec
|4
|11
|Chris lloyd
|4
|11
|dan
|4
|11
|Darian Hall
|4
|11
|James Weise
|4
|11
|John Rong
|4
|11
|Marcos De La Cruz
|4
|11
|ryanC
|4
|11
|theJawas
|4
|20
|Alberto Pino
|3
|20
|Alex O.
|3
|20
|Alexis Ayala
|3
|20
|Callum Cooper
|3
|20
|daniel
|3
|20
|Jeremy Smith
|3
|20
|larry chaput
|3
|20
|Luke Galloway
|3
|20
|Luke Smith
|3
|20
|Marco Pham
|3
|20
|Phillip B
|3
|20
|stewartthames
|3
|20
|Tara Miller
|3
|20
|The MMA Manifesto
|3
|20
|Timothy Beech
|3
|20
|Tudor
|3
|36
|Adrian Sunnex
|2
|36
|Andre Tran
|2
|36
|Ash.K♡
|2
|36
|Ben Ostic
|2
|36
|DJ
|2
|36
|Dwayne Murrell
|2
|36
|Gagan Aujla
|2
|36
|Herman Martinez
|2
|36
|Michael V.
|2
|36
|MiracleMaia
|2
|36
|Sean Davies
|2
|36
|SternFan74
|2
|36
|The Ashen Demon
|2
|49
|danny
|1
|49
|Dave K.
|1
|49
|Max Andrews
|1
|49
|Miguel Ceja
|1
|49
|Umar Zaheer
|1
|54
|Armand Metichecchia
|0
|54
|Brandon Kaplan
|0
|54
|Cameron Walsh
|0
|54
|Isaac
|0
|54
|Jake Hancock
|0
|54
|Joseph L.
|0
|54
|Luke Fortune
|0
|54
|Michael Jezykowski
|0
|54
|Nathan Hickling
|0
|54
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|0
|54
|Steph
|0
|54
|tp
|0
2021 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Ibrahim
|128
|2
|Omar Abdulla
|121
|3
|Herman Martinez
|116
|4
|Nathan H.
|115
|5
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|113
|6
|John Rong
|112
|7
|Michael J.
|106
|8
|Adrian Sunnex
|105
|8
|SternFan74
|105
|10
|Barry Oh
|104
