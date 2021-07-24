Live Stream

Watch Summer Olympics Fencing Live Streaming 2021 Online Highlights

Watch Summer Olympics Fencing Live Streaming 2021 Online Highlights

Watch Summer Olympics Fencing Live Streaming 2021 Online Highlights

July 24, 2021 8:45 pm

By |

Guide to Watch Summer Olympics Fencing Live Streaming 2021 Online Highlights: The Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 event is about to start on the 23rd of July after a year of the COVID 19 pandemic. Yes, this time, things are looking a lot more promising as the event will be hosted in Tokyo Japan.

As per the latest norms, only the people who live in Japan will be able to watch matches being at the stadium.

Other than that, for the sports lover who lives in other countries, we have got some valuable options for you.

In such a case, you can follow the below sections and see which live streaming services for Olympic 2021 are good ones for you.

Then, you can opt for the same and watch the games of Summer Olympic 2021, the best possible way.

Event Summer Olympics Fencing 2021
Date 23rd July to 8th August 2021
Venue Tokyo, Japan
Total Teams 206
Telecast/Broadcast NBC
Live Stream Watch Here

How to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream Online?

Sport Discipline Live Stream
Aquatics Swimming Watch Here
Diving Watch Here
Artistic Swimming Watch Here
Water Polo Watch Here
Marathon Swimming Watch Here
Archery Watch Here
Athletics Track & Field / Marathon Watch Here
Race Walk Watch Here
Badminton Watch Here
Baseball/Softball Baseball Watch Here
Softball Watch Here
Basketball 3×3 Basketball Watch Here
Basketball Watch Here
Boxing Watch Here
Canoe Slalom Watch Here
Sprint Watch Here
Cycling BMX Freestyle Watch Here
BMX Racing Watch Here
Mountain Bike Watch Here
Road Watch Here
Track Watch Here
Equestrian Dressage Watch Here
Eventing Watch Here
Jumping Watch Here
Fencing Watch Here
Football Watch Here
Golf Watch Here
Gymnastics Artistic Watch Here
Rhythmic Watch Here
Trampoline Watch Here
Handball Watch Here
Hockey Watch Here
Judo Watch Here
Karate Kata, Kumite Watch Here
Modern Pentathlon Watch Here
Rowing Watch Here
Rugby Watch Here
Sailing Watch Here
Shooting Rifle and Pistol Watch Here
Shotgun Watch Here
Skateboarding Park Watch Here
Street Watch Here
Sport Climbing Watch Here
Surfing Watch Here
Table Tennis Watch Here
Taekwondo Watch Here
Tennis Watch Here
Triathlon Watch Here
Volleyball Beach Volleyball Watch Here
Volleyball Watch Here

Rowing Schedule

Watch Olympics Fencing live stream guide here.

Fri 23 July 8:30 – 12:10

  • Men’s Single Sculls Heats
  • Women’s Single Sculls Heats
  • Men’s Double Sculls Heats
  • Women’s Double Sculls Heats
  • Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats
  • Women’s Quadruple Sculls Heats

Sat 24 July 8:30 – 12:30

  • Women’s Single Sculls Repechages
  • Men’s Single Sculls Repechages
  • Women’s Double Sculls Repechage
  • Men’s Double Sculls Repechage
  • Women’s Pair Heats
  • Men’s Pair Heats
  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Heats
  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Heats
  • Women’s Four Heats
  • Men’s Four Heats

Sun 25 July 9:00 – 11:40

  • Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F
  • Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F
  • Men’s Pair Repechage
  • Women’s Pair Repechage
  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Repechages
  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Repechages
  • Men’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage
  • Women’s Quadruple Sculls Repechage
  • Men’s Eight Heats
  • Women’s Eight Heats

Mon 26 July 9:00 – 11:20

  • Women’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals
  • Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals
  • Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals
  • Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals
  • Women’s Four Repechage
  • Men’s Four Repechage

Tue 27 July 8:30 – 12:00

  • Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D
  • Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D
  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final C
  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final C
  • Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final B
  • Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final B
  • Men’s Quadruple Sculls Final A
  • Women’s Quadruple Sculls Final A
  • Men’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Men’s Pair Semifinals A/B
  • Women’s Quadruple Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Women’s Pair Semifinals A/B
  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B
  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Semifinals A/B

Wed 28 July 8:30 – 11:40

  • Women’s Double Sculls Final B
  • Men’s Double Sculls Final B
  • Women’s Four Final B
  • Men’s Four Final B
  • Women’s Double Sculls Final A
  • Men’s Double Sculls Final A
  • Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Women’s Four Final A
  • Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Men’s Four Finals A
  • Women’s Four Victory Ceremony
  • Women’s Eight Repechage
  • Men’s Four Victory Ceremony
  • Men’s Eight Repechage
  • Women’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B
  • Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

Thu 29 July 8:30 – 11:50

  • Men’s Single Sculls Final F
  • Women’s Single Sculls Final F
  • Men’s Single Sculls Final E
  • Women’s Single Sculls Final E
  • Men’s Pair Final A
  • Women’s Pair Final A
  • Men’s Pair Victory Ceremony
  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final A
  • Women’s Pair Victory Ceremony
  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final A
  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Men’s Pairs Final B
  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Women’s Pairs Final B
  • Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Final B
  • Lightweight Women’s Double Sculls Final B
  • Women’s Single Sculls Final D
  • Men’s Single Sculls Final D

Fri 30 July 8:45 – 10:55

  • Women’s Single Sculls Final C
  • Men’s Single Sculls Final C
  • Women’s Single Sculls Final B
  • Men’s Single Sculls Final B
  • Women’s Single Sculls Final A
  • Men’s Single Sculls Final A
  • Women’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Women’s Eight Final A
  • Men’s Single Sculls Victory Ceremony
  • Men’s Eight Final A
  • Women’s Eight Victory Ceremony
  • Men’s Eight Victory Ceremony

Uncovering some of the best ways to watch the Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 live streaming online, we have got the quality ones.

You can browse below and uncover some real good streaming options for you.

Summer Olympics Fencing Archery Live Stream Schedule

Fri 23 July 9:00 – 11:00

  • Women’s Individual Ranking Round

Fri 23 July 13:00 – 15:00

  • Men’s Individual Ranking Round

Sat 24 July 9:30 – 12:05

  • Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations

Sat 24 July 14:15 – 17:25

  • Mixed Team Quarterfinals
  • Mixed Team Semifinals
  • Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match
  • Mixed Team Gold Medal Match
  • Mixed Team Victory Ceremony

Sun 25 July 9:30 – 11:05

  • Women’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

Sun 25 July 13:45 – 17:25

  • Women’s Team Quarterfinals
  • Women’s Team Semifinals
  • Women’s Team Bronze Medal Match
  • Women’s Team Gold Medal Match
  • Women’s Team Victory Ceremony

Mon 26 July 9:30 – 11:05

  • Men’s Team 1/8 Eliminations

Mon 26 July 13:45 – 17:25

  • Men’s Team Quarterfinals
  • Men’s Team Semifinals
  • Men’s Team Bronze Medal Match
  • Men’s Team Gold Medal Match
  • Men’s Team Victory Ceremony

Tue 27 July 9:30 – 13:25

  • Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations
  • Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Tue 27 July 16:00 – 19:55

  • Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations
  • Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Wed 28 July 9:30 – 13:25

  • Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations
  • Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Wed 28 July 16:00 – 18:40

  • Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations
  • Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Thu 29 July 9:30 – 13:25

  • Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations
  • Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Thu 29 July 16:00 – 18:40

  • Men’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations
  • Women’s Individual 1/32 & 1/16 Eliminations

Fri 30 July 9:30 – 11:15

  • Women’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Fri 30 July 14:45 – 17:20

  • Women’s Individual Quarterfinals
  • Women’s Individual Semifinals
  • Women’s Individual Bronze Medal Match
  • Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match
  • Women’s Individual Victory Ceremony

Sat 31 July 9:30 – 11:15

  • Men’s Individual 1/8 Eliminations

Sat 31 July 14:45 – 17:20

  • Men’s Individual Quarterfinals
  • Men’s Individual Semifinal
  • Men’s Individual Bronze Medal Match
  • Men’s Individual Gold Medal Match
  • Men’s Individual Victory Ceremony
  1. NBC Universal

United States sports lovers, you can easily choose the NBC Universal platform to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream online.

It’s one of the oldest streaming companies that is offering online along offline broadcasts to the people of America.

Of course, the plans and the pricing from NBC Universal are simple ones and you don’t have to do much in this case.

Here, you can simply look for the packages that are a good fit for you.

Additionally, the streaming quality from NBC is also top-notch. In such a scenario, you will get a far better quality of streaming from this company, every single time.

Even the device support is decent and you will not face plenty of device support issues.

With this, you can make use of a good device along with better internet and watch the Summer Olympics Fencing using NBC Universal.

More Ways To Stream NBC

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99/month for the Entertainment package

What you get: 65+ channels and 40,000 on-demand TV shows and movies

DVR storage: 20 hours, or upgrade to unlimited for an additional $10/month

Free trial? No

FuboTV

Price: $64.99/month for the Starter package

What you get: 100+ channels, some TV shows and movies on-demand, and 130+ events, including other track and field favorites like Diamond League and American Track League meets

DVR storage: 250 hours

Free trial? 7 days

Hulu + Live TV

Price: $64.99/month

What you get: 75+ channels, on-demand library with TV and movies, plus Hulu originals (think The Handmaid’s Tale and Little Fires Everywhere)

DVR storage: 50 hours

Free trial? 7 days

Sling Blue

Price: $35/month, plus an extra $6/month for News Extra to include CNBC

What you get: 30+ channels, with some TV shows and movies-on-demand

DVR storage: 50 hours, or upgrade to 200 hours for an additional $5/month

Free trial? No, but there’s an intro offer of $10 for your first month

YouTubeTV

Price: $64.99 per month

What you get: 85+ channels, with some TV shows and movies-on-demand

DVR storage: Yes, with unlimited space

Free trial? Promo offers are frequently updated, so check back

  • Tokyo LIVE: 6 to 11 a.m. ET, with live competition, athlete interviews, medal ceremonies, and other daily highlights of the competition.
  • Tokyo Gold: 11 a.m. to noon ET, recapping each day’s standout moments, including expert analysis and athlete interviews. The show will then repeat over the next few hours until the next live broadcast starts.
  • On Her Turf at the Olympics Fencing: Monday through Saturday from 7 to 7:30 p.m. ET and Sunday from 6 to 6:30 p.m. ET, highlighting the amazing women athletes competing in Tokyo.
  • Tokyo Tonight: Monday through Saturday from 7:30 p.m. to midnight ET and Sunday from 6:30 to 11 p.m. ET, featuring broadcasts of the day’s events, including live coverage, interviews, and other features.
  1. Sony Pictures Network

For the sports lover who lives in India, you can potentially make use of the Sony Pictures Network to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream.

Yes, Sony has been given the true license in India to broadcast the entire event live online.

Of course, with Sony, the quality of streaming you will get is bound to be above par. In such a scenario, you don’t have to do much and have a good speed net.

Also, the support for devices with Sony Pictures Network is above par too. In such a scenario, you will get much better support than most streaming service providers.

Further, even the channel package pricing from Sony Pictures Network is affordable. Almost every Indian can afford the plans of Sony Pictures Network, without any hesitation.

Therefore, you can first go ahead and opt for the company’s 1-month free trial period. Once you are done with the testing, then purchase the yearly plans of Sony Pictures and watch content, the good way.

  1. FuboTV

In terms of the better streaming service providers, FuboTV is the one that’s a class apart from the rest of the streaming services.

The plans and pricing of FuboTV start at the cost of $64.99 for a month. Yes, at this pricing, you will get quality sports along with entertainment channels.

The quality with FuboTV has always been on the top-notch end. In such a scenario, you will get good streaming in every possible scenario.

Plus, the device support from FuboTV has been looked after for years. In such a case, you will get good device support from this company in every case.

Also, the company does offer massive 7-Days of the free trial period. With the free trial option, you can test the FuboTV services in and out.

Once you are done with the testing, then you can purchase the plans from FuboTV, your way.

TV Channels 100+ channels.
Plans & pricing Three Plans – Starter ($64.99/mo), Elite ($79.99/mo), Latino Quarterly ($33/mo)
Customization Channel bundles (Kids, Sports, News, Lifestyle, Hollywood, Heartland, International, Espanol, Comedy), premium channels (NBC, HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, Epix, CuriosityStream, Pantaya, UP Faith & Family, Dove Channel, Stingray Karaoke, Outside TV)
Supported devices Computer, iPhone, iPad, Android phone, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, AirTV Player, Xiaomi, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and more.
Streaming quality 4K
DVR Yes, 30 hours of Cloud DVR space at no extra charge, expandable to 500 hours via extra feature
Free trial Yes, 7 days
  1. Sling TV

Speaking about another better streaming service provider, Sling TV is the one that offers class services.

In such a scenario, you can get the packages from Sling TV at the price of $35 for a month. At this pricing, you can get the packages of your liking along with value added features.

Additionally, the streaming quality from Sling TV is above par in most cases. In this scenario, you will get top-quality streaming from Sling TV, without a doubt.

In the device support section, Sling TV delivers good device support in every case.

On top of that, you can even access the 7-Days of Sling TV Free trial options. In the free trial, you have the privilege to test and try the Sling TV services.

Once done, then you can choose among different options, choose a better one and watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream, the best ever way.

TV Channels 30 to 50+ Channels depend on plan
Plans & pricing Three Plans – Sling Orange ($35/mo), Sling Blue ($35/mo), Orange + Blue Services ($50/mo)
Customization Total TV, Sports Extra, Comedy Extra, Kids Extra, News Extra, Lifestyle Extra, Hollywood Extra, Heartland Extra, 4 Extras Deal
Supported devices TV & Players: Apple TV, Roku, Amazon fireTV, Chromecast. Phones & Computers: iOS, Android, Fire Tablets, Windows 10, Chrome Browser, MAC OS. Gaming Consoles: Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles.
Streaming quality 4K
DVR 50 hours of free DVR storage and you can upgrade to 200 hours for $5/mo.
Free trial No, Only $10 for your first month (Latest Sling TV Deal).
  1. Youtube TV

Youtube Tv is one of the best ways to watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 through NBC. Youtube Tv comes with NBC. Just subscribe and choose the official channel. Let’s check out the plan and pricing below.

TV Channels 85+ top channels
Plans & pricing Single Package “YouTube TV” ($64.99/mo)
Customization Premium Add-On Networks: Acorn, ALLBLK, AMC+, Cinemax, Curiosity, EPIX, Hallmark Movies Now, HBO Max, IFC Films Unlimited, MLB.TV,NBA League Pass, Showtime, Shudder, STARZ, Sundance Now, WE tv +, YouTube TV Entertainment Plus,
YouTube TV Sports Plus.
Sports Plus Add-on: NFL RedZone, Fox Soccer Plus, MAVTV, Stadium, Fox College Sports, TVG, GOLTV
Supported devices iOS, Web Browsers, Android, Xbox, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and PlayStation.
Streaming quality 4K
DVR Includes unlimited cloud DVR storage space.
Free trial Yes, 14 days

Summer Olympics Fencing Full TV Streaming listing

Let’s check out all TV options to watch Olympics Fencing Online below.

Territory Rights holder
 Armenia APMTV
 Asia Dentsu
 Australia Seven Network
 Austria ORF
 Argentina TyC Sports
 Barbados CBC
 Belarus Belteleradio
 Belgium ·        VRT

·        RTBF
 Bolivia Bolivisión
 Bosnia and Herzegovina BHRT
 Brazil ·        Grupo Globo

·        BandSports
 Bulgaria BNT
 Canada ·        CBC/Radio-Canada

·        Sportsnet

·        TSN

·        TLN
 Caribbean ·        International Media Content Ltd.

·        SportsMax
 Chile TVN
 China ·        CCTV

·        Migu
 Chinese Taipei ·        Chunghwa Telecom

·        EBC

·        ELTA

·        PTS
 Croatia HRT
 Colombia Caracol Televisión
 Costa Rica Repretel
 Czech Republic ČT
 Denmark DR
 Ecuador RTS
 Estonia Postimees Group
 Europe[ii] ·        Discovery, Inc.

·        Eurosport
 Finland Yle
 France ·        France Télévisions

·        Eurosport
 Georgia GPB
 Germany ·        ARD

·        ZDF
 Greece ERT
 Hungary MTVA
 Honduras VTV
 Hong Kong ·        i-Cable

·        PCCW

·        TVB
 Iceland RÚV
 Indian subcontinent Sony Pictures Networks
 Ireland RTÉ
 Italy RAI
 Japan Japan Consortium
 Kenya KTN
 Kosovo RTK
 Latin America ·        América Móvil

·        DirecTV
 Latvia LTV
 Lithuania TV3
 Luxembourg RTL
 Malaysia ·        Astro

·        RTM

·        Unifi TV
 Mexico ·        Televisa

·        TV Azteca

·        Imagen Televisión
 MENA beIN Sports
 Moldova TVR
 Montenegro RTCG
 Netherlands NOS
 New Zealand ·        Sky

·        TVNZ
 North Korea SBS
 North Macedonia MRT
 Norway TVNorge
 Oceania[iii] Sky
 Paraguay SNT
 Peru Grupo ATV
 Philippines Cignal TV
 Poland TVP
 Portugal RTP
 Romania TVR
 Singapore Mediacorp
 Slovakia RTVS
 Slovenia RTV
 Spain RTVE
 South Africa ·        SABC

·        SuperSport
 South Korea ·        Coupang

·        KBS

·        MBC

·        SBS
 Sub-Saharan Africa ·        Infront Sports & Media

·        SuperSport
 Sweden Kanal 5
  Switzerland SRG SSR
 Thailand ·        AIS

·        GMM25

·        Plan B

·        JKN18

·        PPTV

·        TV Pool

·        True4U
 Turkey TRT
 Ukraine Suspilne
 United Kingdom ·        BBC

·        Eurosport
 United States NBCUniversal

2021 Olympics Fencing Schedule

Let’s check out Day 1 of Summer Olympics Fencing 2021

Day one – Friday, July 23

NET START END MATCHUP OR EVENT LIVE OR TAPE
NBCSN 1:15a 2:00a MEN’S SOCCER
Egypt-Spain		 TAPE
NBCSN 2:00a 4:00a MEN’S SOCCER
Mexico-France		 TAPE
NBCSN 4:00a 6:00a MEN’S SOCCER
Japan-South Africa		 TAPE
NBCSN 6:00a 8:00a MEN’S SOCCER
Brazil-Germany		 TAPE
NBC 6:55a 11:00a Opening Ceremony LIVE
NBCSN 8:00a 1:30p SOFTBALL
United States-Italy		 TAPE
SOFTBALL
United States-Canada		 TAPE
ROWING
Qualifying heats		 TAPE
NBC 1:00p 4:00p Olympic preview show TAPE
NBCSN 1:30p 3:30p WOMEN’S SOCCER
China-Brazil		 TAPE
NBCSN 3:30p 5:30p WOMEN’S SOCCER
Japan-Canada		 TAPE
NBCSN 5:30p 7:30p WOMEN’S SOCCER
United States-Sweden		 TAPE
NBC 7:30p Mid Opening Ceremony TAPE
USA 7:30p 2:00a ROWING
Qualifying heats and repechages		 LIVE
CYCLING
Men’s road race		 LIVE
Olympic Channel 10:00p 2:00a TENNIS
First round (men and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles)		 LIVE

Let’s check out important dates for Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 below.

Sport Discipline Dates
Aquatics Swimming July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
Diving July 25 (Sunday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Artistic Swimming August 2 (Monday) – August 4 (Wednesday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Water Polo July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Marathon Swimming August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday)
Archery July 23 (Friday) – Julyt 31 (Saturday)
Athletics Track & Field / Marathon July 30 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Race Walk July 30 (Friday), August 6 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Badminton July 24 (Saturday) – August 2 (Monday)
Baseball/Softball Baseball July 28 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday), August 7 (Saturday)
Softball July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Tuesday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday)
Basketball 3×3 Basketball July 24 (Saturday) – July 28 (Wednesday)
Basketball July 25 (Sunday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Boxing * July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 3 (Tuesday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Canoe Slalom July 25 (Sunday) – July 30 (Friday)
Sprint August 2 (Monday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Cycling BMX Freestyle July 31 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
BMX Racing July 29 (Thursday) – July 30 (Friday)
Mountain Bike July 26 (Monday) – July 29 (Tuesday)
Road July 26 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 28 (Wednesday)
Track August 2 (Monday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Equestrian Dressage July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday)
Eventing July 30 (Friday) – August 2 (Monday)
Jumping August 3 (Tuesday) August 6 (Wednesday), August 7 (Friday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Fencing July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
Football July 21 (Wednesday) – July 22 (Thursday), July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday) – July 28 (Wednesday), July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday), August 2 (Monday) – August 3 (Tuesday), August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Golf July 29 (Thursday) – August 1 (Sunday), August 4 (Wednesday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Gymnastics Artistic July 24 (Saturday) – July 29 (Thursday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 3 (Tuesday)
Rhythmic August 6 (Friday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Trampoline July 30 (Friday) – July 31 (Saturday)
Handball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)
Hockey July 24 (Saturday) – August 6 (Friday)
Judo July 24 (Saturday) – July 31 (Saturday)
Karate Kata, Kumite August 5 (Thursday)- August 7 (Saturday)
Modern Pentathlon August 5 (Thursday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Rowing July 23 (Friday) – July 30 (Friday)
Rugby July 26 (Monday) – July 31 (Saturday)
Sailing July 25 (Sunday) – August 4 (Wednesday)
Shooting Rifle and Pistol July 24 (Saturday) – July 25 (Sunday), July 27 (Tuesday), July 29 (Thursday) – August 2 (Monday)
Shotgun July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday), July 28 (Wednesday) – July 29 (Thursday), July 31 (Saturday)
Skateboarding Park August 4 (Wednesday) – August 5 (Thursday)
Street July 25 (Sunday) – July 26 (Monday)
Sport Climbing August 3 (Tuesday) – August 6 (Friday)
Surfing ** July 25 (Sunday) – August 1 (Sunday)
Table Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – July 30 (Friday), August 1 (Sunday) – August 6 (Friday)
Taekwondo July 24 (Saturday) – July 27 (Tuesday)
Tennis July 24 (Saturday) – August 1 (Sunday)
Triathlon July 26 (Monday) – July 27 (Tuesday), July 31 (Saturday)
Volleyball Beach Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 7 (Saturday)
Volleyball July 24 (Saturday) – August 8 (Sunday)

Olympics Fencing Opening Ceremony:

The Summer Olympics Fencing opening ceremony will take place on Friday, July 23 at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT. If you’re not an early bird, the ceremony will be re-broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Performers

  • Artistic Director: Danny Boyle
  • Producer: Tracey Seaward
  • Designers: Suttirat Anne Larlarb and Mark Tildesley
  • Writer: Frank Cottrell-Boyce
  • Music Director: Rick Smith (Underworld)
  • Associate Director: Paulette Randall
  • Movement Director: Toby Sedgwick
  • Head of Mass Movement Choreography: Steve Boyd
  • Choreographers: Temujin Gill, Kenrick “H2O” Sandy and Akram Khan
  • Video Editor: Sascha Dhillon
  • Visual Effects Supervisor: Adam Gascoyne
  • Executive Producer, production design: Mark Fisher
  • Executive Producer, creative: Stephen Daldry
  • Lighting Designer: Patrick Woodroffe
  • Associate Lighting Designer: Adam Bassett
  • Lead Lighting Programmer: Tim Routledge
  • Soundscape Designer: Gareth Fry
  • Technical Director: Piers Shepperd
  • Technical Manager (technical design and staging): Jeremy Lloyd
  • Technical Manager (aerial): James Lee
  • Technical Manager (lighting, audio-visual, power): Nick Jones
  • Technical Manager (services and special projects): Scott Buchanan
  • Senior Production Manager (audio and communications): Chris Ekers
  • Executive Producer, broadcast: Hamish Hamilton
  • Executive Producer, production: Catherine Ugwu
  • Press & Publicity: Christopher Mitchell
  • Bike Choreographer: Bob Haro
  • Bike Project Manager: Paul Hughes
  • Announcers: Marc Edwards and Layla Anna-Lee
  • Ceremonies Sound Designer: Bobby Aitken
  • Ceremonies RF spectrum planning and management: Steve Caldwell
  • Ceremonies Monitor Engineer: Steve Watson
  • Ceremonies Front of House Engineer: Richard Sharratt
  • Production Manager Radio Mics and IEMs: Alison Dale
  • Artist Security Director: Richard Barry
  • Production Stage Manager: Sam Hunter
  • Show Caller: Julia Whittle

Venues for Tokyo Olympics Fencing 2021

  • Tokyo’s National Stadium: Football and Athletics
  • Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
  • Yoyogi National Stadium
  • Nippon Budokan
  • Tokyo International Forum
  • Kokugikan Arena
  • Equestrian Park
  • Musashina Forest Sport Plaza
  • Tokyo Stadium
  • Musashinonomori Park
  • Ariake Arena
  • Ariake Gymnastics Centre
  • Ariake Urban Sports Park
  • Ariake Tennis Park
  • Odaiba Marine Park
  • Shiokaze Park
  • Aomi Urban Sports Park
  • Oi Hockey Stadium
  • Sea Forest Cross Country Course
  • Sea Forest Waterway
  • Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre
  • Yumenoshima Park Archery Field
  • Tokyo Aquatics Centre
  • Tatsumi Water Polo Centre
  • Sapporo Odori Park
  • Makuhari Messe Hall
  • Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach
  • Saitama Super Arena
  • Asaka Shooting Range
  • Kasumigaseki Country Club
  • Enoshima Yatch Harbour
  • Izu Velodrome
  • Izu MTB Course
  • Fuji International Speedway
  • Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium
  • Yokohama Baseball Stadium
  • Sapporo Dome
  • Miyagi Stadium
  • Ibaraki Kashima Stadium
  • Saitama Stadium
  • International Stadium Yokohama

Olympics 2021 Live Stream Schedule

The olympic gymnastics Schedule is here.

  • Friday, July 23 9 p.m. EDT: Twelve men’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.
  • Saturday, July 24, 8:30 p.m. EDT: Twelve women’s teams compete for a spot in the final; gymnasts also compete for spots in the all-around and apparatus finals.
  • Monday, July 26, 6 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the men’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
  • Tuesday, July 27, 6:45 a.m. EDT: The top eight teams compete in the women’s gymnastics team final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
  • Wednesday, July 28, 6:15 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the men’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
  • Thursday, July 29, 6:50 a.m. EDT: The top 24 gymnasts compete in the women’s individual all-around final at Ariake Gymnastics Center.
  • Sunday, August 1, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on vault and uneven bars while the men compete on floor exercise and pommel horse.
  • Monday, August 2, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on floor exercise, while men compete on rings and vault.
  • Tuesday, August 3, 4 a.m. EDT: The women compete on balance beam, while the men compete on parallel bars and high bar.

Softball Schedule

Here’s when Team USA will take the diamond in the 2021 Olympics Fencing:

Date Matchup TV channel Start time (ET) Final
Tuesday, July 20 Italy vs. USA NBC Sports 11 p.m. TBD
Wednesday, July 21 USA at Canada NBC Sports 8 p.m. TBD
Saturday, July 24 USA at Mexico NBC Sports 1:30 a.m. TBD
Saturday, July 24 Australia vs. USA NBC Sports 9 p.m. TBD
Sunday, July 25 Japan vs. USA NBC Sports 9 p.m. TBD
Tuesday, July 27* Bronze medal game NBC Sports Midnight TBD
Tuesday, July 27* Gold medal game NBC Sports 7 a.m. TBD

Events and Venues for Summer Olympics Fencing 2021

Let’s check out all venues and where are the events happening in Japan?

Venue Events
Olympic Stadium Opening/Closing Ceremonies, Track & Field, Soccer
Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium Table Tennis
Yoyogi National Stadium Handball
Nippon Budokan Judo, Karate
Tokyo International Forum Weightlifting
Kokugikan Arena Boxing
Equestrian Park Equestrian
Musashino Forest Sport Plaza Badminton, Pentathlon
Tokyo Stadium Soccer, Pentathlon, Rugby
Ariake Arena Indoor Volleyball
Ariake Gymnastics Centre Gymnastics
Ariake Urban Sports Park Cycling, BMX Racing/Freestyle, Skateboarding
Ariake Tennis Park Tennis
Odaiba Marine Park Marathon Swimming, Triathlon
Shiokaze Park Beach Volleyball
Aomi Urban Sports Park 3-on-3 Fencing, Sport Climbing
Oi Hockey Stadium Field Hockey
Sea Forest Cross-Country Course Equestrian — Eventing, Cross Country
Sea Forest Waterway Canoe Sprint, Rowing
Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre Canoe Slalom
Yumenoshima Park Archery Field Archery
Tokyo Aquatics Centre Swimming, Artistic Swimming, Diving
Tatsumi Water Polo Centre Water Polo
Asaka Shooting Range Shooting
Musashinonomori Park Cycling Road
Sapporo Odori Park Marathon, Race Walking
Makuhari Messe Hall Fencing, Taekwondo, Wrestling
Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach Surfing
Saitama Super Arena Basketball
Kasumigaseki Country Club Golf
Enoshima Yacht Harbour Sailing
Izu Velodrome and MTB Course Cyling Track, Mountain Bike
Fuji International Speedway Cycling Road
Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium Baseball, Softball
Yokohama Baseball Stadium Baseball, Softball
Sapporo Dome Soccer
Miyagi Stadium Soccer
Ibaraki Kashima Stadium Soccer
Saitama Stadium Soccer
International Stadium Yokohama Soccer

Day 1 Archery Schedule

  • 18 July – training field opens
  • 20-21 July – familiarisation (plus qualifying draw on 20 July)
  • 22 July – official practice
  • 23 July – qualifying
  • 24 July – mixed team day (medal)
  • 25 July – women’s team day (medal)
  • 26 July – men’s team day (medal)
  • 27-29 July – individual eliminations
  • 30 July – women’s day (medal)
  • 31 July – men’s day (medal)

Fencing Schedule for Olympics Fencing 2021

2021 Toyko Olympic Fencing schedule

All times AEST

Friday, July 23
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
9:30am – 1:10pm Men’s single sculls heats Sea Forest Waterway
Women’s single sculls heats
Men’s double sculls heats
Women’s double sculls heats
Men’s quadruple sculls heats
Women’s quadruple sculls heats

Saturday, July 24
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
9:30am – 1:30pm Women’s single sculls repechages Sea Forest Waterway
Men’s single sculls repechages
Women’s double sculls repechages
Men’s double sculls repechages
Women’s pair heats
Men’s pair heats
Women’s lightweight double sculls heats
Men’s lightweight double sculls heats
Women’s four heats
Men’s four heats

Sunday, July 25
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
10am – 12:40pm Men’s single sculls semi-finals Sea Forest Waterway
Women’s single sculls semi-finals
Men’s pair repechages
Women’s pair repechages
Men’s lightweight double sculls repechages
Women’s lightweight double sculls repechages
Men’s quadruple sculls repechages
Women’s quadruple sculls repechages
Men’s eight heats
Women’s eight heats

Monday, July 26
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
10am – 12:20pm Women’s single sculls quarterfinals Sea Forest Waterway
Men’s single sculls quarterfinals
Women’s double sculls semi-finals
Men’s double sculls semi-finals
Women’s four repechages
Men’s four repechages

Tuesday, July 27
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
9:30am – 1pm Men’s single sculls semi-finals Sea Forest Waterway
Women’s single sculls semi-finals
Men’s lightweight double sculls final
Women’s lightweight double sculls final
Men’s quadruple sculls final B
Women’s quadruple sculls final B
Men’s quadruple sculls final A
Women’s quadruple sculls final A
Men’s pair semi-finals
Women’s pair semi-finals
Men’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals
Women’s lightweight double sculls semi-finals

Wednesday, July 28
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
9:30am – 12:40pm Women’s double sculls final B Sea Forest Waterway
Men’s double sculls final B
Women’s four final B
Men’s four final B
Women’s double sculls final A
Men’s double sculls final A
Women’s four final A
Men’s four final A
Women’s eight repechages
Men’s eight repechages
Women’s single sculls semi-finals
Men’s single sculls semi-finals

Thursday, July 29
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
9:30am – 12:50pm Men’s single sculls final F Sea Forest Waterway
Women’s single sculls final F
Men’s single sculls final E
Women’s single sculls final E
Men’s pair final A
Women’s pair final A
Men’s lightweight double sculls final A
Women’s lightweight double sculls final A
Men’s pair final B
Women’s pair final B
Men’s lightweight double sculls final B
Women’s lightweight double sculls final B
Women’s single sculls final D
Men’s single sculls final D

Friday, July 30
Session time (AEST) Event details Venue
9:45am – 11:55pm Women’s single sculls final C Sea Forest Waterway
Men’s single sculls final C
Women’s single sculls final B
Men’s single sculls final B
Women’s single sculls final A
Men’s single sculls final A
Women’s eight final
Men’s eight final

Conclusion

The best ways to watch the entire summer event online are given above. In such a scenario, you have got the option to choose the way that you find most suitable.

For instance, if you want feature pack streaming, then you can go for the Sling TV or even FuboTV services.

With them, you will get feature pack streaming from the service provider in every case. Also, if you are inclined towards the official broadcasters, the above section brings those ones for you as well.

Therefore, you can take your time and browse different streaming options. Once you have done that, then you will have a clearer idea to choose a better option and watch Summer Olympics Fencing 2021 Live Stream, the best possible way. 

