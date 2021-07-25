Flyers trade Jakub Voracek to Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinsomn

The Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets were involved in a blockbuster deal on Saturday. The Flyers traded Jakub Voracek to the Columbus Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson.

Voracek is actually returning to the Blue Jackets. He originally was drafted in the first round, seventh overall, by Columbus in the 2007 National Hockey League Entry Draft. He then played three seasons in Columbus, before a full decade with the Flyers. From 2008 to 2011 while playing in the state of Ohio, Voracek had 134 points in 241 games.

In 53 games with the Flyers last season, Voracek, a right winger from Kladno, Czech Republic, had nine goals and 34 assists for 43 points. In 53 regular season games, he was a -12 with 18 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, two game-winning goals, 104 shots on goal, seven faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 17 hits, 19 takeaways, and 27 giveaways. Voracek’s game-winning goals came in a 5-4 Flyers overtime win over the New York Rangers on March 15, and in a 3-2 Flyers win over the Rangers on April 22.

Atkinson had 15 goals and 19 goals for 34 points. In 56 games, he was a -16 with four penalty minutes, nine power-play points, four shorthanded points (all shorthanded points were shorthanded goals), two game-winning goals, 158 shots on goal, seven faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 22 hits, 22 takeaways, and 45 giveaways. Atkinson’s game-winning goals came in a 4-3 Blue Jackets win over the Dallas Stars on February 4, and in a 3-0 Blue Jackets shutout win over the Nashville Predators on February 18.

A native of Riverside, CT, Atkinson had played his entire NHL career with the Blue Jackets. In fact, he had played 627 games with them from 2011 to 2021. Like Voracek, Atkinson was drafted by the Blue Jackets. He was selected in the sixth round, 157th overall, in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Interestingly, Voracek was drafted by Columbus one year before they selected Atkinson. Voracek played his junior hockey with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, while Atkinson went to Boston College.