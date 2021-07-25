Round 1 of Summer Olympics Rugby 7s 2021: Oceania Rugby Sevens Live Stream Online Officially

Heading over to the First round of Summer Olympics Rugby Sevens. Townsville is all set and ready for the 2021 Summer Olympics Sevens Championship starting from 25th July 2021. Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Oceanic Barbarians will participate in the tournament.
The finals will be on 27th June 2021. Australia will face Fiji in the opening match on Friday. Check out all live stream options to watch the Summer Olympics 7s Rugby event online below.
Watch Summer Olympics 7s Rugby Online Officially from any Country
Summer Olympics 7s Rugby 2021 Schedule
Oceania Sevens Championship Schedule: The competition is the final official tournament for Summer Olympics Rugby national teams ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Sevens. It will be played as a double round-robin format at the North Queensland Stadium, commercially known as Queensland Country Bank Stadium.
Tokyo 2021 Rugby Sevens schedule – men’s
|
Monday, July 26
|Session time (AEST)
|Event details
|Venue
|10am – 1pm
|Fiji vs Japan
Great Britain vs Canada
New Zealand vs South Korea
Australia vs Argentina
South Africa vs Ireland
USA vs Kenya
|Tokyo Stadium
|5:30pm – 8:30pm
|Great Britain vs Japan
Fiji vs Canada
New Zealand vs Argentina
Australia vs South Korea
USA vs Ireland
South Africa vs Kenya
|
Tuesday, July 27
|Session time (AEST)
|Event details
|Venue
|10am – 1pm
|Canada vs Japan
Fiji vs Great Britain
Argentina vs South Korea
New Zealand vs Australia
Kenya vs Ireland
South Africa vs USA
|Tokyo Stadium
|5:30pm – 8:30pm
|Men’s classification 9-12 (2 matches)
|Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
|
Wednesday, July 28
|Session time (AEST)
|Event details
|Venue
|10am – 1pm
|Men’s classification 5-12 (4 matches)
|Tokyo Stadium
|Men’s semi-finals (2 matches)
|5:30pm – 8:30pm
|Men’s classification 5-8 (2 matches)
|Men’s bronze medal match
|Men’s gold medal match
How to watch 2021 Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Sevens Live Streaming in Australia & New Zealand, and Other Countries?
Let’s have all channels to watch 2021 Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Sevens live online below.
- SKY Tv (New Zealand)
- Seven Network (Australia)
In Australia, Seven Network will telecast Summer Olympics 7s Rugby Matches live and in New Zealand, you can Enjoy games on Sky TV. Remember these sports networks will not only telecast matches on TV but also, they will provide Rugby Summer Olympics 7s live stream video via their website.
The tournament will be broadcast in other regions by the following providers:
• Sky Sport in New Zealand
• Digicel in Fiji and the Pacific Islands
• Clutch.tv for all other regions
Watch Summer Olympics Rugby Sevens Live Stream Worldwide
- BBC.co.uk – All the UK Territories can enjoy Summer Olympics Men’s & Women’s Sevens Rugby live telecast on BBC website.
- CBC.ca – CBC will telecast Rugby live on Canada.
- Skytv.co.nz – This channel will stream Summer Olympics 7s Rugby in New Zealand.
- ESPN & Fox sports – will broadcast sevens Rugby live in Brazil, Latin America, and Caribbean Countries.
- Starsports.com & Hotstar.com – These are the two sources, where you should be watching Rugby live if you are living in India.
- Supersport – will be the best place to enjoy Live New Zealand Sevens Rugby Events in 40 countries of Africa.
- NTVplus.ru – All the France rugby Sevens fans from Russia can enjoy Rugby Events live on NTV plus without any problem.
- Canal Plus – will broadcast live streaming and TV telecast of 7s Rugby in France.
- CCTV Sports – All the Fans of Sevens Rugby can watch this Sevens Rugby event live on CCTV Sports in China.
- Seven Network:- You can watch the Summer Olympics 7s Rugby stream on Seven Network in Australia.
- Sky Italia Sports – This channel will broadcast Rugby live telecasts in Italy.
- Sportfive Network – This network will broadcast Sevens Rugby in the majority of European Countries.