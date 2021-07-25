Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Fiji vs Japan: Watch Fiji vs Japan Live Stream Officially, Start Time, Date, and Venue

Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Fiji vs Japan: Japan will face Fiji in Round 1 of Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Championships 2021 on Monday.

The finals will be on 26th July 2021. Fiji will face Japan in the opening match on Friday. Check out all live stream options to watch the Summer Olympics 7s Rugby event online below.

Watch Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Sevens Championship Online Officially

New Zealand vs Japan Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Sevens Championship 2021 Schedule

Oceania Sevens Championship Schedule: The competition is the final official tournament for Summer Olympics Rugby national teams ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Sevens. It will be played as a double round-robin format at the North Queensland Stadium, commercially known as Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Tokyo 2021 Rugby Sevens schedule – men’s

Monday, July 26 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 10am – 1pm Fiji vs Japan

Great Britain vs Canada

New Zealand vs South Korea

Australia vs Argentina

South Africa vs Ireland

USA vs Kenya Tokyo Stadium 5:30pm – 8:30pm Great Britain vs Japan

Fiji vs Canada

New Zealand vs Argentina

Australia vs South Korea

USA vs Ireland

South Africa vs Kenya Tuesday, July 27 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 10am – 1pm Canada vs Japan

Fiji vs Great Britain

Argentina vs South Korea

New Zealand vs Australia

Kenya vs Ireland

South Africa vs USA Tokyo Stadium 5:30pm – 8:30pm Men’s classification 9-12 (2 matches) Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches) Wednesday, July 28 Session time (AEST) Event details Venue 10am – 1pm Men’s classification 5-12 (4 matches) Tokyo Stadium Men’s semi-finals (2 matches) 5:30pm – 8:30pm Men’s classification 5-8 (2 matches) Men’s bronze medal match Men’s gold medal match

How to watch Fiji vs Japan Live Stream Online in Other Countries?

The 2021 Summer Olympics Sevens Championship is scheduled to be held in Townsville, Fiji on the weekend of 25–27 June 2021.

Let’s have all channels to watch 2021 Summer Olympics Rugby 7s Sevens live online below.

SKY Tv (Fiji)

Seven Network (Fiji)

In Fiji, Seven Network will telecast Summer Olympics 7s Rugby Matches live and in Fiji, you can Enjoy games on Sky TV. Remember these sports networks will not only telecast matches on TV but also, they will provide Rugby Summer Olympics 7s live stream video via their website.

The tournament will be broadcast in other regions by the following providers:

• Sky Sport in Fiji

• Digicel in Japan and the Pacific Islands

• Clutch.tv for all other regions

Watch Fiji vs Japan Live Stream Worldwide