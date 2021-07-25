Olympics News 2021: Tropical storm Nepartak could be biggest name on Tuesday

Tropical storm Nepartak could be biggest name on TuesdaySimone Biles and Katie Ledecky have been household names since the Games in Rio and London, respectively. USA Basketball is always favored in both the men’s and women’s tournaments. Ronnie Baker and Trayvon Bromell will be in the mix to be called the world’s fastest man in the 100-meters, with Usain Bolt firmly retired.

The 17-day sporting event that captivates and unites the world for a little more than a fortnight can be seen on NBC and streamed on fuboTV (try for free) and you can stick with CBS Sports to follow along to see which nation tops the medal table, who brings home the gold and which athletes from the U.S. and around the world etch their names in Olympic history among the pantheon of legends that have preceded them.

It was all about the names on Sunday at the Olympics.

Chase Kalisz. The American swimmer who the gold medal in the men’s 400 individual.

Horigome Yuto. The Japanese skateboarder who won the gold medal in the street competition.

And Nepartak. The country-less brute.

Not even Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel are big enough names to stop him.

Nepartak, originally the name of a famous Kosrae warrior, is a tropical storm that on day 2 of the Tokyo Games helped elevate weather forecasting into an Olympic sport.

It could be bad news for softball, too. Bad news for beach volleyball. Bad news for any sport conducted outside, because unless Nepartak veers course, the great outdoors won’t be great at all.

USA women’s double sculls qualify for final

The U.S. women’s double sculls qualified for the final after taking third place in the semifinal in the Olympic regatta at Sea Forest Waterway.

The duo of Gevvie Stone and Kristi Wagner earned their berth in the A final with a time of 7:11.14, 3.05 seconds behind the first-place finishing Netherlands and 1.35 seconds behind second-place Canada. They are slated to compete in the final on Wednesday, July 28 at 9:18 a.m. local time against Lithuania, Canada, the Netherlands, Romania and New Zealand.

“One of the guys I row with wrote us an email and said the semifinal is like the Wednesday of the work week,” Stone said. “It’s kind of true. It’s really hard, and it’s not the most fun race. But we have to get through it to get to the fun part.”

Stone won silver in the women’s single sculls at the 2016 Rio Olympics and Wagner made her Olympic and senior national team debut in Tokyo. The duo will look to improve upon the Rio double’s sixth-place finish.

Additionally, three U.S. boats advanced to their respective semifinals on Sunday after earning berths in their repechages and quarterfinals – the women’s pair, the lightweight women’s double and the women’s single.