Olympics News Updates: Rough 1st Day for U.S. Women's Gymnastics events

The Americans shot only 36 percent and were outscored badly in the third quarter, 25-11, when they blew an 8-point halftime lead and fell behind for good.

Evan Fournier, who played for the Boston Celtics last season, led France with 28 points. Jrue Holiday, fresh off winning the N.B.A. title with the Milwaukee Bucks, scored 18 for the United States less than 24 hours after landing in Tokyo.

And the three players who appeared in the N.B.A. finals — Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Holiday — did not join the team at their hotel in Tokyo until early in the morning on Sunday. U.S. Coach Gregg Popovich had indicated leading into the tournament that he would have to be ready to adjust playing time based on how players were dealing with jet lag and fatigue.

Personnel issues aside, the team had not looked great on the floor. It lost two consecutive exhibition games in Las Vegas, falling to Nigeria and Australia in a three-day span. Before those losses, the men’s national team had lost only two games in total out of 56 played since 1992.

Rough 1st Day for U.S. Women’s Gymnasts

Russia came out one point ahead in the total team score – 171.62 to 170.56. Biles faced multiple penalties but still posted the top score of the day so far.

The U.S. team came into the competition as the heavy favorite, and its star Simone Biles is widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time. For the U.S to not be in the lead at the end of the qualifier is very unexpected.

“I feel we did a pretty good job. Obviously there are little things we need to work on, so we’ll go back and practice and work on that, just so we can do our best performance at team finals, because that’s what matters,” Biles told reporters.

Tom Forster, a coordinator for the U.S. team, acknowledged after the competition that it was a challenging start for the team.

“We had great performances today, and some not-so-great ones. But the errors that we made I think are mental, because the girls have been training incredibly well,” he said. Forster chalked up the mistakes to nerves.

The qualifiers on Sunday determine the gymnasts going to the team finals, individual all-around finals, and the finals for each apparatus.

The U.S. will start with a clean slate at the team final on Tuesday — qualifying scores do not carry over into the final competition.

18-year-old from Minnesota who is a contender to medal in the individual all-around competition, particularly dazzled in the uneven bars – one of her best events. She is second in the all-around standings, behind Biles and ahead of Russia’s Angelina Melnikova.

Team USA men’s basketball in a nail-biter

France’s Evan Fournier (10) shoots over United States’ forward Kevin Durant. (AP)

The USA men’s basketball team is down 62-56 against France heading into the fourth quarter of their first Olympics game.

France ended the third quarter on a 22-7 run.

Kevin Durant has four fouls and one more would disqualify him from the game.

