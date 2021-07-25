Tokyo Olympics News: A 12-Year-Old Syrian Makes Her Olympic Debut

A 12-Year-Old Syrian Makes Her Olympic Debut: “I was hoping to play better but it’s a tough opponent so it’s a good lesson for me, especially with this being my first Olympics,” Zaza said to reporters after the match. “I will work on it to get a better result for the next time, hopefully.”

“For the last five years I’ve been through many different experiences, especially when there was the war happening around the country, with the postponement with funding for the Olympics, and it was very tough,” she said. “But I had to fight for it and this is my message to everyone who wishes to have the same situation. Fight for your dreams, try hard, regardless of the difficulties that you’re having, and you will reach your goal.”

Her opponent, Jia, was also a flag bearer on Friday. The 39-year-old Austrian player said when she first told her daughter she was going up against a player just two years older than her, her daughter said ‘You better not lose.’

Jia is happy to advance but “there’s sport and there’s life,” she said after the match.

“There are people who have to endure difficulties. They are amazing, it hasn’t been easy for them,” she said. “She’s a girl too — to be in the Olympics at 12, in my heart I really admire her.”

Team USA gets no medals to open Summer Olympics

A total of 11 gold medals were given out Saturday for events in archery, cycling, fencing, judo, air rifle and pistol shooting, taekwondo, and weightlifting. However, the U.S. athletes did not receive gold, silver or bronze in any of the events Saturday.

Olympic historian Bill Mallon pointed out that this was the first time the U.S. did not get any medals on Day 1 of the Summer Olympics since Munich in 1972, though Team USA also failed to medal on the first day of the Winter Olympics in 2018.

“I completely expected us to win a medal today,” he continued. “We got in that stadium, and I shot left. Mackenzie started getting it figured out there at the end. I shot left that entire match trying to aim off for the wind.”

He added, “That finals venue kicked my ass. I just didn’t see it, and that cost us the match.”

However, U.S. teams did have some victories in qualifying rounds for other events, including the U.S. women’s basketball team’s win over France in the 3-on-3 game’s Olympic debut.

