UND Hockey Announces Schedule and Leadership Group

I am back after a week’s vacation. While I was on my annual summer vacation, UND announced its leadership group for the 2021-22 season. Like last season, the Fighting Hawks will again have five players that will wear the letter.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Senior forward Mark Senden has been named the 2021-22 University of North Dakota hockey captain in a vote by his peers on Thursday. Joining him in the leadership group are fellow senior and now two-time assistant captain Jasper Weatherby , senior forward Gavin Hain , junior defenseman Ethan Frisch and sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson , who will all be assistant captains.

I thought Nick’s tweet from LetsGoDU was thought-provoking. Instead of dismissing his snarky tweet, he does bring up a good question. Most teams indeed have one captain and three assistant captains. With that said, this hasn’t been uncommon for UND under head coach Brad Berry. This will be the fourth time in seven season this has happened.

More A's than my senior year transcript https://t.co/MYnG1jGFdc — LetsGoDU (@LetsGoDU) July 22, 2021

Yes, five UND players will wear a letter this season. The captain, senior Mark Senden, wore the C during the 2017-18 season while he was a member of the Fargo Force of the USHL. He also wore the C in 2015-16 when he played at Wayzata High School. In three seasons with UND, Senden has played in 97 games, scoring (14g-25a—39pts). He’s also a plus-30.

2021-22 UND Hockey Schedule

This past week, UND also released the 2021-22 schedule. The schedule has some interesting points. UND will only play DU and Miami twice this season. The Minnesota Gophers will invade Ralph Engelstad Arena on Thanksgiving weekend. Expect a loud, raucous crowd. After not playing during the 2020-21 season, the Cornell Big Red will make the trip to the Ralph during the Christmas Break.

October 2 – Manitoba; (Exh.) Ralph Engelstad Arena 6:07 p.m.

October 8-9 – Niagara; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

October 15 – Bemidji State; Bemidji, MN 7:07 p.m.

October 16 – Bemidji State; Ralph Engelstad Arena 6:07 p.m.

October 22-23 – Quinnipiac; Hamden Conn. TBA

October 30 – Penn State; Nashville, TN 7:07 p.m.

November 4-5 – Denver; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

November 12-13 – Miami; Oxford, OH TBA

November 19-20 – UMD; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

November 26-27 – UMN; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

December 3-4 – Saint Cloud State; St. Cloud, MN TBA

December 10-11 – CC; Colorado Springs 8:07 p.m. & 7:07 p.m.

January 1 – U.S. Under-18 Team; Ralph Engelstad Arena 2:37 p.m.

January 7-8 – Cornell; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

January 14-15 – Omaha; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m.& 6:07 p.m.

January 21-22 – Western Michigan; Kalamazoo, MI 6:05 p.m. & 6:05 p.m.

January 28-29 – Saint Cloud; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

February 4-5 – CC; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

February 18-19 – Minnesota Duluth; Duluth, MN TBA

February 25-26 – Western; Ralph Engelstad Arena 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

March 4-5 – Omaha; Omaha, NE 7:07 p.m. & 6:07 p.m.

March 11-13 – NCHC Conference Tourney First Round; TBA

March 18-19 – NCHC Frozen Faceoff; TBA

March 25-27 – NCAA Tourney, TBA

April 7-9 – NCAA Frozen Four; Boston MA,TBA

Get Ready for Single Game Tickets

More good news, on Monday, August 16, North Dakota Champions Club members will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase single game football, hockey and volleyball tickets on a presale basis. This exclusive presale run until single game tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 19.