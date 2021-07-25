USA rebounds in women's soccer at 2020 Olympic Games

The United States have got things back together at the 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 in Tokyo. On Saturday, the United States pounded New Zealand 6-1 after losing the opening game of the women’s soccer tournament by a score of 3-0 to Sweden.

The Americans who scored were Rose Lavelle of Cincinnati, OH, Lindsey Horan of Golden, CO, Christen Press of Los Angeles, CA, and Alex Morgan of San Dimas, CA. Meanwhile, New Zealand had two own goals in the 63rd and 93rd minutes.

The United States needed a big win after their lacklustre performance against the Swedes. The Americans are now in second place in Group G with one win and one loss. They are tied with Australia at this time for second place. However, the Americans have the edge, as they have a for and against ratio of +2, while the Australians are at -1. The United States play Australia in their next match on Tuesday at 4 a.m. ET. Australia lost 4-2 to Sweden.

In other action on Saturday, Canada defeated Chile 2-1 on two goals from American-born Janine Beckie of Highlands Ranch, CO. Beckie is eligible to compete for Canada because her parents were both from Saskatchewan. Beckie actually could have had a hat trick, but hit the post on a penalty kick attempt. The Canadians find themselves at one win and one draw after a 1-1 tie against Japan to begin the tournament. The Japanese lost their second game 1-0 to Great Britain. The British goal scorer was Ellen White, who has now scored every goal for Great Britain in the tournament so far, as she scored both goals in their 2-0 win over Chile. Great Britain has got off to a similar start in the Olympic Women’s football tournament compared to Team England at Euro 2020. Both teams have been stringent defensively.

There were two ties in Group F. China and Zambia played to a 4-4 draw, while the Netherlands and Brazil tied at three.