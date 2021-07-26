Mets

A New Bane Of My Existence

July 26, 2021 7:46 pm

The Braves finally DFA the other bane of my existence, Ender Inciarte, and now I gotta deal with Kyle Muller pitching five shutout innings and making Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto look silly.

If I never see Kyle Muller again, it would be too soon. But I’m bracing for five years of this.

I’d say the same about Dansby Swanson, but I know Game 2 is in about 20 minutes.

Today’s Game One Hate List

  1. Kyle Muller
  2. Dansby Swanson
  3. SNY’s dopey celebrity interviews in the third inning when even the celebrity interviewee understands that nobody wants to hear from him.

