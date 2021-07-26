A New Bane Of My Existence

The Braves finally DFA the other bane of my existence, Ender Inciarte, and now I gotta deal with Kyle Muller pitching five shutout innings and making Pete Alonso and Michael Conforto look silly.
If I never see Kyle Muller again, it would be too soon. But I’m bracing for five years of this.
How about that ending?#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/lb5GzefPgk
— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) July 26, 2021
I’d say the same about Dansby Swanson, but I know Game 2 is in about 20 minutes.
Today’s Game One Hate List
- Kyle Muller
- Dansby Swanson
- SNY’s dopey celebrity interviews in the third inning when even the celebrity interviewee understands that nobody wants to hear from him.