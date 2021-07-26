Combat

Fight of the Day: Team ATT (John Simon/Ricky Simon) vs. Team GFC (Michael Currier/Willie Audifre)

Fight of the Day: Team ATT (John Simon/Ricky Simon) vs. Team GFC (Michael Currier/Willie Audifre)

Combat

Fight of the Day: Team ATT (John Simon/Ricky Simon) vs. Team GFC (Michael Currier/Willie Audifre)

By July 26, 2021 10:21 am

By |

 

Date: March 28, 2021
Card: Submission Underground 21
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Portland, Oregon

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home