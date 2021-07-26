The Monday Bulletin

Combat

Combat

By July 26, 2021 10:46 am

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Rachael Ostovich +350 over Paige VanZant

 

Notable New Champions:

  • Commonwealth Welterweight Champion: Ekow Essuman
  • BBBofC British Welterweight Champion: Ekow Essuman
  • WBC FECOMBOX Flyweight Champion: Andres Olivas
  • WBA International Cruiserweight Champion: Firat Arslan

 

Going Forward:

  1. Return on Investment: Thus far, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has paid Paige VanZant a half-million dollars to lose two fights in boring fashion, and are on the hook for half a mil and two fights more. Gotta wonder if there’s some serious buyer’s remorse, because I don’t know how many eyes she’s attracting and keeping on the product.
  2. Silva-Paul: Jake Paul. A favorite over Anderson Silva. 2021, man.
  3. Another Week, Another Brutal Robbery: Look at THIS bullshit. Good lord, just one week? Can we go one goddamned week without a judging travesty??

