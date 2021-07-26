MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 26/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 26/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 26/21

ilia topuria

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ilia Topuria celebrates his knockout victory against Ryan Hall during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5
2 2 3 Brian Ortega 398
3 3 2 Max Holloway 367
4 5 5 Chan Sung Jung 293
5 7 10 Edson Barboza 220
6 6 Ryan Hall 216
7 9 7 Arnold Allen 200
8 24 16 Ilia Topuria 196
9 10 14 Movsar Evloev 194
10 11 11 Giga Chikadze 188.5
11 12 Ricky Simon 174.5
12 8 9 Dan Ige 165.5
13 13 4 Yair Rodriguez 158
14 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155
15 15 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5
16 16 Lerone Murphy 148
17 17 15 Shane Burgos 133.5
18 18 Gavin Tucker 114.5
19 19 12 Bryce Mitchell 114
20 20 Herbert Burns 112
21 22 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5
22 42 Billy Quarantillo 108
22 29 Darren Elkins 108
24 23 Charles Jourdain 98
25 27 Andre Fili 87
26 28 Ricardo Ramos 86.5
27 26 Julian Erosa 84
28 25 Gabriel Benitez 76
29 30 Mirsad Bektic 74
30 31 Daniel Pineda 72
30 31 Nate Landwehr 72
32 33 Cub Swanson 69.5
33 34 Makwan Amirkhani 69
34 35 Mike Grundy 64
34 45 Seung Woo Choi 64
36 36 Jonathan Pearce 60
37 39 Kyle Nelson 54
37 39 L’udovit Klein 54
37 39 Zubaira Tukhugov 54
40 42 Alex Caceres 50
40 45 Charles Rosa 50
40 42 Lando Vannata 50
43 38 Darrick Minner 49
44 47 Omar Morales 47
45 49 Steven Peterson 42
46 50 Mike Trizano 41
47 51 Kevin Aguilar 37
48 52 Shane Young 33
49 53 Kamuela Kirk 30
50 54 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29
51 55 Sean Woodson 28
52 56 Chase Hooper 23
53 57 Pat Sabatini 20
54 58 Felipe Colares 18
54 58 Tristan Connelly 18
55 61 Youssef Zalal 11.5
56 62 Austin Lingo 10
56 62 Jamall Emmers 10
56 62 Joshua Culibao 10
56 62 Luis Saldana 10
56 62 T.J. Brown 10
56 62 Tucker Lutz 10
63 68 Bill Algeo 9
63 68 Danny Chavez 9
65 70 Kai Kamaka III 8
66 72 Justin Jaynes 4
67 NR Gaetano Pirrello 0
67 73 Kevin Croom 0
67 73 Marcelo Rojo 0
67 73 Martin Day 0
67 NR Sean Soriano 0
67 73 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 0
67 73 Steve Garcia 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

