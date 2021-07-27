7/27/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

The 11th doubleheader of the season for the New York Mets (53-45) resulted in yet another split. The Atlanta Braves (49-51) scored just two runs in the opening win while the Mets needed only one to secure dueling shutout victories. The Mets will look to pick up another win as they continue their series with the Braves tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Right-hander Jerad Eickhoff (0-1, 4.96 ERA) has re-signed with the Mets and is slated to start tonight. Eickhoff’s last start came on July 19, when he allowed seven runs (although just two were earned thanks to a litany of fielding errors) in 3.2 innings of work against the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets ended up bailing Eickhoff out of a loss by rallying for a wild 15-11 win in 11 innings. The Braves will counter with veteran righty Charlie Morton (9-3, 3.65 ERA). Morton picked up his ninth win of the year last Thursday by holding the Philadelphia Phillies to two runs in six innings of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: