Fighters of the Week

t1. Vito Dell’Aquila/Ulugbek Rashitov/Maksim Khramtsov/Vladislav Larin/Panipak Wongpattanakit/Anastasija Zolotic/Matea Jelic/Milica Mandic: Your 2020 Olympic Taekwondo gold medalists.

t1. Naohisa Takato/Hifumi Abe/Shohei Ono/Takanori Nagase/Distra Krasniqi/Uta Abe/Nora Gjakova/Clarisse Agbegenou: Your 2020 Olympic judo gold medalists in the mens 60, 66, 73, and 81kg and women’s 48, 52, 57, and 63kg divisions.

3. TJ Dillashaw: We all agree that Dillashaw won rounds 1 and 3 and Cory Sandhagen won 2. The championship rounds are where things get squirrely. Many thought Sandhagen won both 4 and 5, with judge Derek Cleary being one of them, but Sal D’Amato and Junichiro Kamijo disagreed and Dillashaw winning one of the final two rounds was enough to secure a split-decision victory after over two years out of the cage.

4. Joe Joyce: Held sway over Carlos Takam, defending his two secondary titles and continuing his march towards a world title fight.

5. Tina Rupprecht: In the only world title on the line this weekend, Rupprecht defended her WBC Minimumweight title with a split-decision victory over Katie Gutierrez in Bayern on Saturday.

6. Ekow Essuman: Took the Commonwealth and BBBofC British Welterweight titles off of Chris Jenkins via an 8th-round TKO in London.

7. Isaiah Steen: Remained undefeated, besting Kalvin Henderson in the main event of Friday’s ShoBox card.

8. Rachael Ostovich: Thus far, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship has paid Paige VanZant a half-million dollars to lose two fights in boring fashion, and are on the hook for half a mil and two fights more. Gotta wonder if there’s some serious buyer’s remorse, because I don’t know how many eyes she’s attracting and keeping on the product.

9. Victor Hugo: Successfully defended his Fight To Win heavyweight title with a win over Guilherme Augusto at F2W 178 in Phoenix.

10. Mahmoud Sattari: Conquered the Krush Cruiserweight tournament to become the new champion.

11. Arnold Adams: Is the new number-one contender for the heavyweight title after a third-round knockout of Mick Terrill in the co-main event of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19.

12. Hamzah Sheeraz: Retained his secondary WBO strap at junior middleweight after putting Ezequiel Gurria down on the canvas twice and stopped him in the fifth.

13. Adrian Yanez: He and Randy Costa were going to swing, and swing they did. One man was going to drop and it was Costa, as Yanez finished him in the second of their very wholesome lead up and bout.

14. Britain Hart: After a star-making performance defeating Paige VanZant at KnuckleMania in February, Hart returned at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 19 with a TKO of Jenny Savage. Having a hell of a year.

15. Darren Elkins: He’s not dead yet! After dropping four straight, The Damage has won his last two, both finishes, to stay alive in the UFC, and earning a POTN bonus on Saturday, as well.