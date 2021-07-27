Target Shooting 101: A Guide And Checklist For Beginners

Target shooting can be both thrilling and scary, especially for someone who hasn’t held a gun before. But it can be a safe activity if you know what to do, as every firearm and rifle enthusiast will tell you.

If want to start taking target shooting as a hobby, brush up your knowledge on the proper ways to handle a gun, discover the firearm’s technical specifications and functions, and learn the rules of the shooting range.

Even if you’re a beginner to target shooting or any type of gun sport, you’re expected to know these things before getting your hands on your weapon of choice.

Here’s a general guide about gun handling and safety, as well the preparations a target shooting beginner must perform to have a better overall experience when practicing.

The Basics Of Safe Gun Handling

The National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the firearm industry’s trade association, suggests any beginner to practice the following steps in handling guns safely:

Always Keep the Muzzle Pointed At A Safe Direction

This is the fundamental safety rule, according to the organization. In fact, the majority of shooting accidents may have been prevented if the person holding a firearm did not point it at someone or something they had no intention of shooting.

This rule is also true if you’re loading and unloading a gun, where accidental discharge could occur, as these gun product experts will tell any budding hobbyist.

Do Not Trust The Firearm’s Safety Device Completely

Firearms should not be loaded with bullets or ammunition when not in use to make them safer. Only load a gun when you’re in a target range or shooting area. Place it in a safe storage area, away from an unauthorized person’s reach.

After using, take out the ammo from your gun. When you’re in a shooting field to improve your skills through target shooting, the instinct is not to fire away. The first step is to check whether a firearm is unloaded or loaded after it’s handed to you.

Treat Your Gun As If It Can Fire Anytime

Whether the gun’s safety device is on or off, a gun owner must always treat it as if it can fire at any time. Besides, a gun’s safety could malfunction without warning.

While it can be helpful on most occasions, never put your trust fully in a gun’s safety device.

In order not to stoke the contentious gun control issue, always use common sense and consider safety above all things when handling a firearm.

For instance, never place your finger anywhere near the trigger if you’re loading and unloading. And, always keep the safety on until you’re ready to use it.

Familiarize Yourself With The Firearm

Firearms come in all shapes and sizes. Thus, they require different methods of handling and care. Before your first-ever target shooting practice, you’ll be given a brief introductory session on the different components of a gun—the shaft, barrel, bolt, sight, chamber, butt, and trigger. You will also be educated on how to properly load, unload, and carry as well as fire the weapon of your choice.

Do Not Modify Your Gun And Service It Regularly

Before buying a firearm, make sure you’ve made the right decision. That’s because any alteration can cause a firearm to become highly dangerous. It can also void any warranty, so, there will be limits as to what they can do in terms of improving the mechanical components of the gun.

Have your gun serviced regularly to keep it functioning properly. You’d never want your gun to be conking out on you in times of necessity or increase the risk of ruining your firearm.

Taking heed of these basic rules can help you become a more responsible gun owner. Meanwhile, the tips below can help make your early target shooting sessions easier.

Checklist For Target Shooting Beginners

Attend a briefing on proper gun handling and target area rules.

Always wear protective gear, particularly eye and ear shields.

Wear proper attire, too.

Point the barrel down-range, away from people but towards the target.

Consider dragging along a more experienced friend to do it with you.

Use the correct ammunition for your firearm.

Take the rules of the shooting range by heart.

Handle the gun with care once handed over to you and check whether it’s loaded or unloaded.

Make sure the barrel is clear of any obstruction before shooting.

Try not to flinch once you pull the trigger.

If your gun doesn’t fire, keep the gun pointed towards a safe direction and inform the person in charge of the shooting range.

Take heed of your instructor’s suggestions and reminders.

Shooting takes upper body strength. You may want to work on it to improve your performance.

Wrapping Up

As a beginner, you may not know everything about target shooting. But practice makes perfect, and safety is paramount.

Knowing how to handle a firearm properly and safely boosts your confidence in the target range. So, wear the proper attire, talk to gun experts, and familiarize yourself with the rules inside the shooting range.