The HOVG Podcast: Josée Tellier

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Josée Tellier.

The baseball artist and illustrator talks to the boys about her recent involvement (and victory!) in the Josh Gibson Card Art Tournament, lists her favorite Montréal Expos of all-time, expresses her hatred of the Washington Nationals and, of course, shares some secrets of the city that never sleeps…Sherbrooke, Quebec!

 (Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

The 15 Best Things to do in Sherbrooke

Josh Gibson Card Art Tournament

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and IG Charcoal BBQ.

