The HOVG Podcast: Josée Tellier

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Josée Tellier.

The baseball artist and illustrator talks to the boys about her recent involvement (and victory!) in the Josh Gibson Card Art Tournament, lists her favorite Montréal Expos of all-time, expresses her hatred of the Washington Nationals and, of course, shares some secrets of the city that never sleeps…Sherbrooke, Quebec!

SHOW NOTES:

The 15 Best Things to do in Sherbrooke

Congratulations to the Josh Gibson MVP #CardArt tournament champion @misstellier! And great job to all 74 other artists. Full reveal video here: https://t.co/H85mowYVv1 pic.twitter.com/xP3XkEOzgp — NLBmart (@NLBMArt) July 11, 2021

Josh Gibson Card Art Tournament

