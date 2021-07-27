These 5 athletes earn millions but still prefer to drive super humble cars

Who doesn’t want to be a millionaire? While it might be true that money cannot buy you happiness, it sure can buy you a lot of things. One of those things is a super cool hypercar and we haven’t seen anyone sad in a hypercar. However, having a big source of the money doesn’t always mean you need to spend big. Sometimes, a simple lifestyle is all you need to stay happy. Simplicity is the best policy.

That includes owning a supercar. Yes, there are celebrities who earn millions but still decide to drive basic cars, that’s only good for getting them from point A to point B. They are just like regular people, and even you might own a better car than them. It could be as simple as a Nissan Versa, or a Kia K900. So, based on that, here is the list of 5 such athletes who earn millions but you wouldn’t be able to tell them apart due to the ride they drive –

Nnamdi Asomugha

Asomugha started his career as a cornerback, but now he has found his way into Hollywood, becoming an actor and producer. He played college football for the University of California, Berkeley. He was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders; also, having played for Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He recently transformed into being an actor. He portrayed Carl King in Crown Heights and was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male.

So, after such an illustrious career in both football and acting, you know he earned a huge amount of green. He earned $11 million a year in his NFL career. His current net worth is estimated to be around $35 million. But he still lives humbly. In an interview, he said, “I was never a big spender.

We didn’t have much growing up, so I got used to it.” He stays true to his roots and drives a 1997 Nissan Maxima. The car was a gift from his brother. He never got rid of it and still rides in the same old Nissan. He also said, “Even after I started earning good money, I was still in the mentality of ‘I know this is all I need so I’m doing fine’.” Talk about modesty.

Kirk Cousins

Cousins is a quarterback from Illinois. He plays for the Minnesota Vikings of the NFL. He started playing college football and was first drafted by the Washington Redskins. He gained more traction recently with his performances. He was also named the 2017 Pro Bowl. He signed a three-year contract with the Vikings for a total of a whopping $84 million. His current net worth is estimated at around $70 million. In short, you know that he is rich. Very rich.

However, despite being the owner of millions, he still decides to live pretty modestly, especially with the car he drives. He drives a GMC Savana, which is a passenger van. He and his wife bought it from his grandma in 2014 for just $5,000. The van has more than 100,000 miles on it. In an interview in 2016, he stated, “It’s better to buy appreciating assets than depreciate. No yachts, no sports cars.”

Alfred Morris

Morris is a running back, who played college football at Florida Atlantic. He too was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2012. He had also played for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants. His net worth is not as much as the ones mentioned previously, but he’s still the proud owner of $2 million. In 2017, he signed a two-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys for $5.5 million. He was presented with a $1 million signing bonus and a base salary of $1.2 million. There were also other incentives included in his contract.

Despite being the owner of such a big bank balance, he still was and is very modest. He doesn’t like to spend much. He owns and drives a 1991 Mazda 626, the old Mazda sedan that has long been discontinued. Quite amusingly, he named his vehicle “Bentley”. To each his own, we guess. He bought the car from his pastor for $2. He said in 2012, “It just keeps me grounded, where I came from and all the hard work to get me to this point.” We guess staying modest and not forgetting your roots plays a major role in success.

John Urschel

Urschel is a Canadian-American football guard and center. He retired from football and is a mathematician now. He played college football at Penn State and was drafted by Baltimore Ravens in 2014. He enjoyed a pretty short NFL career.

He played for Ravens his entire career, before announcing his retirement in 2017. He was just 26 years old. After that, he pursued his Ph.D. in mathematics, at MIT. He has both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math from Penn State. He is also an advanced stats columnist for The Players’ Tribune. His current worth is an estimated $10 million.

Despite being the owner of such a huge fortune, Urschel never showed his wealth off. On The Players’ Tribune, he told us that he still drives a Nissan Versa and does not spend more than $25,000 a year. How many people can say that!? He bought the Versa in 2014, after being drafted. He claims that he loves the Versa since it is frugal, spacious, and practical. Another modesty check.

LeBron James

LeBron Raymone James Sr is one of the biggest stars not only in basketball but also around the entire world. Considered as a legend and one of the best players ever to play the game, there are very few, if any, who do not know James. James is the only player to have won the NBA with three teams – Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers. The Lakers forward is known all around the world as one of the greatest athletes of all time.

He is also one of the richest athletes the world has ever seen. With an estimated current net worth of an unbelievable half a billion dollars, he has money to spend for eternity. Despite being unbelievably rich, he has appeared in numerous Kia ads.

He also confirmed that he actually owns a Kia K900 and drives it too. Talk about ultimate modesty. However, unlike the others, James can also flex a little, as he owns a 2006 Hummer H1 and 2012 Bentley GT too. But his daily driver is the same car you can drive.