2021-22 Penguins Free Agency Tracker

In what is probably expected to be a slow, quiet day for a Penguins organization operating with just under $7.5M in cap space, a glaring need for a goaltending upgrade, only 9 forwards with NHL experience under contract, the Penguins kicked off their opening of Free Agency by…re-signing Evan Rodrigues for a year.

Evan Rodrigues stays in Pittsburgh. 1 year, $1 million. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Evolving Hockey had predicted Rodrigues at 3 years, $1.853M per year re-signing with the Penguins and a 1 year predicted cap hit of $1.158M. Tidy bit of business for the Penguins, all things considered.

Rodrigues had an okay season for the Pens last year. He was slightly below average (only just) at driving offensive with a decent enough shot and was slightly above average in his own end of the ice, both isolated for his own impact…

…and his overall on-ice impact.

Adjusting for score and venue in his 35 games and just under 425 minutes at 5v5, the Penguins controlled 48.82% of the expected goals, but 51.26% of the shot attempts, 50.36% of the unblocked shot attempts, and 50.92% of the shots on goal. So the Penguins controlled the shots with him on the ice, just not totally the quality of those shots.

For a team that needs to fill out its bottom six, to bring back a player with some skill and familiarity with the organization, can play all 3 forward positions, and has played nearly everywhere in the top 9, the Pens could have done much worse.

Dominik Simon

THE BOY HAS COME HOME!

Dom will forever be a curious case study, but now a year removed from shoulder surgery, this is an extremely low risk, medium/high reward deal for Hextall and the Pens.

Simon was good for the Penguins, riding shotgun with 87. Deep down, you know this too.

He didn’t see much playing time in Calgary last year- just over 102 minutes at 5v5 across 11 games. He drove offensive decently well, but the shot is still a concern.

Rare bad defensive contributions, too.

But in his final 3 seasons with the Penguins, the team controlled just north of 54% of the share of expected goals, shot attempts, unblocked attempts, and 53.73% of shots on goal.

And during the 19-20 season with the Pens, despite a bit of an underwhelming season away from Crosby, the results with Crosby and Guentzel were nice and about level with what he had done in previous season.

If the injury is behind him and he reclaims anywhere close to the form he had here previously, it could really provide the Penguins with some flexibility among their forward group.

This space will be updated throughout the day(s) with more information as it trickles in. All data via Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, and Hockey Viz unless specifically noted. Salary info via Cap Friendly and contract projections via Evolving Hockey.