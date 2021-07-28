7/28/21 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Going through life without enough pitching options can burn a team and the New York Mets (53-46) learned this lesson the hard way last night. The Mets were forced to sign Jerad Eickhoff off the street to start against the Atlanta Braves (50-51) and it went about as well as expected. Eickhoff was shelled for 10 runs in 3.1 innings of work as the Mets lost 12-5, allowing the Braves to claim two of the first three games in this series. The Mets will look to even things up as they play the Braves again tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill finally picked up his first major league win last Friday when he held the Toronto Blue Jays to two hits in six shutout innings of work. The Braves will counter with lefty Max Fried (7-6, 4.46 ERA). Fried struggled against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, giving up four runs in five innings to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

