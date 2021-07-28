BREAKING: Oilers Trade D Ethan Bear To Carolina Hurricanes For Warren Foegele

The Edmonton Oilers have traded D Ethan Bear to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for RFA F Warren Foegele. The trade has yet to be announced by the club, but was reported by TSN’s Bob McKenzie and Darren Dreger on ‘Free Agent Frenzy’.

Foegele is likely to be Edmonton’s third line left winger moving forward, sliding in behind Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Foegele scored 20 points (10 g, 10 a) in 53 games with the Hurricanes this past season, tacking on two more points (1 g, 1 a) in ten playoff games.

Foegele has settled in nicely as a strong middle-six forward. In 2019-20, Foegele scored 30 points (13 g, 17 a) in 68 games. He’s 25-years-old and can play both center and wing.

In Foegele, the Oilers have acquired a solid winger that should really help their depth. Foegele is a strong two-way forward who scores at a decent rate and should help the Oilers improve their putrid bottom-six goal differential. The price to bring him in was high, but Foegele is a good player who should help in an area of need.

Here’s a look at Foegele’s scouting report via ‘The Sports Forecaster‘.

Owns a very projectable frame and outstanding skating acumen. Displays the ability to score goals and also use his body to protect and knock opponents off the puck. Must fill out his frame to maximize output at the highest level. Also, he needs to prove capable of producing against bigger, more talented opponents.

While Foegele looks to be a nice addition for the Oilers, the club has once again failed to learn from prior mistakes. Ethan Bear, after two solid seasons with the club, has been traded. Much like Jeff Petry and Tom Poti before him, Bear is paying for the normal sins of a young defenseman.

What likely did Bear in was the fact that he is neither a shutdown defenseman nor an offensive guru. He’s just flat out solid all around. Bear won’t put up a ton of points, but he can move the puck in the right direction. He’s able to carry the puck up ice, and has proven over his brief career that he can both make and take a pass.

The Oilers dealt a top-four, right-shot defenseman who still is approaching his prime. It’s very likely that the club will look back in a few years and wonder what they missed in their evaluation of Bear.

Still, at the end of the day, Foegele is a good player and will help improve Edmonton’s bottom-six. The price was dear, and likely an overpay, but Edmonton has brought in a good, young forward who brings a strong two-way game to the table.

Now, the question becomes who replaces Bear. The club has Evan Bouchard under contract, and is expected to re-sign Tyson Barrie. Will Cody Ceci be coming to town? It certainly sounds like it.

As for Foegele’s next contract, he made $2,150,000 on a one-year deal in 2020-21. He has arbitration rights, and if he elects for arbitration he could open a second buyout window for the club later this summer.