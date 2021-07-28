Lamar knocked out by COVID, but Ravens show goes on

For the second time in Lamar Jackson’s young career, COVID-19 is forcing him to the sidelines. Head coach John Harbaugh announced Wednesday that Jackson is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on the eve of camp’s first practice. Jackson will be sidelined for the start of camp in accordance with NFL guidelines. Harbaugh also announced that running back Gus Edwards is also going on the COVID list.

The league’s Most Valuable Player in 2019 went through his first bout with the virus in November of last season, when the Ravens suffered an outbreak that forced multiple players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list prior to their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That contest was postponed twice before it was eventually played on Wednesday, Dec. 2, six days after Thanksgiving when the game was originally scheduled to take place.

After returning from COVID-19 last year, Jackson said he experienced flu-like symptoms and lost his sense of taste or smell for an extended period.

Jackson talked about his excitement for training camp and the upcoming season this week on “The Lounge” podcast, and he had prepared diligently, participating in multiple workouts with teammates this offseason in Florida and Arizona. However, dealing with the virus remains a concern for every NFL team.

Speaking on Tuesday before Jackson’s positive test was announced, veteran defensive end Calais Campbell said COVID-19 was still on the minds of players, even though the Ravens have a vaccination rate in the 90-percent range among players.