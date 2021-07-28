Oilers Sign Free Agent Center Derek Ryan

The Edmonton Oilers busy day continues. While GM Ken Holland was addressing the media at Rogers Place, Frank Seravalli of ‘Daily Faceoff‘ reported that the club has agreed to a contract with free agent center Derek Ryan. Ryan played each of the last three seasons with the Calgary Flames.

Per Seravalli, it is a two-year contract with an AAV of $1,250,000.

The 34-year-old Spokane, Washington native is quite familiar with Edmonton. He played his college hockey at the University of Alberta with the Golden Bears, and should provide an upgrade to Edmonton’s bottom-six forward group.

In 43 games with the Flames this past season, Ryan scored 13 points (2 g, 11 a). It was a disappointing output after seasons of 13 and ten goals with the club, but he was still a positive for a disappointing Flames team.

Ryan did dominate in possession despite the down boxcars, posting the best Corsi rating of any Flame in 2020-21. His 59.71% mark led the way, while he had a Fenwick For of 60.12%. While on the ice at even strength, Ryan helped lead the Flames to 58.00% of the shots, 62.07% of the goals, 61.05% of the expected goals and 64.11% of the scoring chances.

Ryan averaged 11:53 of ice time per game last season, and was used exclusively in the bottom-six. He’s likely a strong bet to help anchor one of the team’s bottom two lines, and is a perfect stopgap for McLeod as the third-line center.

The club’s interest in Ryan should be no surprise. The Oilers were among the team’s that talked to the Flames prior to the April 12th trade deadline, but couldn’t find a way to fit his salary in.

Ryan provides the Oilers with solid five-on-five play, a right-shot center, faceoff winning ability and penalty killing prowess.

The club has yet to confirm the deal.