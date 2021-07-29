UFC Vegas 33 Gambling Guide (The Murder Episode)| MMA Gambling Podcast (Ep.59)

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the 59th episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we pick all the winners for Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33, and newsflash – Conor McGregor is an asshole! Lots of silliness as well, as per usual.

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself (ok – it’s mostly me) butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

Make sure to subscribe to our new feed(s)!