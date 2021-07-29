Wizards trade Russell Westbrook to Lakers for diverse haul

Tommy Sheppard said immediately after the Washington Wizards were bounced from the 2021 playoffs that they could and would not be a run-it-back team. That was hard to believe at the time with a non-lottery pick, limited salary cap, and minimal trade assets. Then the general manager entering his third season leading the Wizards made a blockbuster trade for the second year in a row with Russell Westbrook, a 2024 second, and a 2028 second going to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the 22nd pick in the 2021 draft. The trade will not be official until the next league year on August 6, which may allow for a third team to get involved.

After easily setting the Wizards’ franchise triple-double record before surpassing Oscar Robertson for the overall record, the Russell Westbrook era in DC is short-lived after just eight months. It was a season plagued by injury, COVID, and a lack of chemistry with a still-developing rotation, but Westbrook’s impact on the Wizards roster from Bradley Beal to Rui Hachimura and more will be an everlasting positive. The future Hall of Famer helped define the culture Washington hopes to carry over for years to come.

The players currently on their way to Washington help build out the Wizards rotation. Kuzma just turned 26 years old and brings rebounding plus defense. Caldwell-Pope is good friends with Beal and provides a 3-point threat where he just shot a career-high 41 percent to go along with strong defense, too. Harrell is on an expiring contract and could be on the move with a three-man logjam at center with Daniel Gafford and Thomas Bryant. It is plausible that one or more of these players could be sent to another destination with the Wizards having their sights on filling their vacancy at point guard.

From a salary cap perspective, the Wizards are no longer on the hook for the last $91 million over two years owed Westbrook and save $8+ million this season. Next summer, Washington will even have $22+ million in salary cap space, something they have not had since 2016 when they blew their load on Ian Mahinmi, Andrew Nicholson, and Jason Smith.

Bradley Beal likely signed off on this deal before it happened as he continues to make no trade request as the Wizards hope to retain him for the long haul, but the star power around him has now gone down even if Westbrook is trending in the wrong age direction. With free agency and the opportunities for sign-and-trades around the corner, Tommy Sheppard still has his work cut out for him to convince Bradley Beal to sign on the dotted line when he is available for an extension on October 1. Beal may not sign (although many thought the same thing in 2019), but the Wizards have until the trade deadline before truly having to consider moving on from their franchise star.