Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 30

4:00am: 2020 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

4:00am: 2020 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

8:00am: Matchroom Fight Camp Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

8:30am: ONE: Battleground (B/R Live)

9:00am: The DAZN Boxing Show Live from Fight Camp (DAZN)

6:05pm: UFC on ESPN Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

7:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 179 (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 113 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Fighting Alliance Championship 9 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: 2020 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: 2020 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

Saturday July 31

4:00am: 2020 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

4:00am: 2020 Olympic Judo (NBCOlympics.com)

9:00am: 2021 Mount Rushmore Mayhem (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Adrian Granados vs. Conor Benn/Can Xu vs. Leigh Wood (DAZN)

2:00pm: Lion Fight 67 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Combat Night: Broward ($24.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: FightNight Live: Hard Hitting Promotions (FloCombat)

7:00pm: Martial Combat League ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Gerald Washington vs. Michael Coffie/James Martin vs. Vito Mielnicki Jr. (Fox)

8:00pm: Bellator 263 Prelims (YouTube)

8:00pm: The Grappling Network: 16-Man Submission Only Tournament ($12.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Steele vs. Lozoya ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Hall vs. Strickland (ESPN)

10:00pm: 2020 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: Bellator 263 (Showtime)

10:00pm: 2020 Olympic Wrestling (NBCOlympics.com)

Sunday August 1

12:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

12:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00am: 2020 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

5:15am: 2020 Olympic Wrestling (NBCOlympics.com)

9:00am: 2021 Mount Rushmore Mayhem (FloWrestling)

2:00pm: Brave 52 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: BJJBET II (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: Cage Warriors 126 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: 2020 Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00pm: 2020 Olympic Wrestling (NBCOlympics.com)

Top-10 Viewing Options: We’re in the thick of the Olympics, and that certainly goes for combat sports, with only Karate not taking place yet.

t1. 2020 Olympic Boxing: We’re in the thick of the Olympic sweet science now.

t1. 2020 Olympic Judo: The medals wrap up!

t1. 2020 Olympic Wrestling: Wrestling kicks off late this weekend!

4. Bellator 263: The best MMA offering of the weekend, featuring a HELL of a title fight between Patricio Pitbull and AJ McKee.

5. Adrian Granados vs. Conor Benn/Can Xu vs. Leigh Wood: Best professional boxing offering of the weekend, as we return to Fight Camp with a heck of a 1-2 in the main and co-main.

6. Lion Fight 67: Two world title fights on this especially stacked card.

7. UFC on ESPN: Hall vs. Strickland: The main event is fine, whatever, and then the rest of the card falls off of a goddamned cliff.

8. ONE: Battleground: After quite the long layoff, ONE returns with a muay thai title fight headlining.

9. BJJBET II: Gives me my tournament fix of the weekend, a middleweight tournament featuring names like Rousimar Palhares, Hulk Barbosa, and Leandro Lo.

t10. Gerald Washington vs. Michael Coffie/James Martin vs. Vito Mielnicki Jr.: PBC continues to treat FOX cards like throwaway ShoBox cards.

t10. Cage Warriors 126: Cage Warriors comes across the pond to California for a Sunday night offering.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Women’s Flyweight Bout: Andy Nguyen (2-2) vs. Sonia Dinh [Lion Fight 67]

4. Middleweight Bout: Jacopo Tarantino (75-6) vs. Lorenzo Guerink (16-5-2) [Lion Fight 67]

3. Lion Fight World Light Heavyweight Championship: Enrico Carrara (c) (57-4-2) vs. Patrik Vidakovics (51-19) [Lion Fight 67]

2. Lion Fight World Cruiserweight Championship: Chip Moraza-Pollard (c) (11-0) vs. Jakub Benko (41-19) [Lion Fight 67]

1. ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship: Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (c) (370-49-7) vs. Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym [ONE: Battleground]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Justin DeLoach (19-5) vs. Paul Kroll (8-0) [PBC on FOX]

4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Andre Dirrell (27-3) vs. Christopher Brooker (16-7) [PBC on FOX]

3. IBO World Junior Bantamweight Championship: Gideon Buthelezi (c) (22-5) vs. Sabelo Ngebinyana (13-4)

2. WBA Continental Welterweight Championship: Conor Benn (c) (18-0) vs. Adrian Granados (21-8-3)

1. WBA “Regular” World Featherweight Championship: Can Xu (c) (18-2) vs. Leigh Wood (24-2) [Matchroom Fight Camp]

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Manny Muro (12-6) vs. Usman Nurmagomedov (12-0) [Bellator 263]

4. Featherweight Bout: Emmanuel Sanchez (20-5) vs. Mads Burnell (15-3) [Bellator 263]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Kyung Ho Kang (17-8) vs. Rani Yahya (27-10-1) [UFC on ESPN: Hall vs. Strickland]

2. Middleweight Bout: Sean Strickland (23-3) vs. Uriah Hall (17-9) [UFC on ESPN: Hall vs. Strickland]

1. Bellator Featherweight Championship: Patricio Freire (c) (32-4) vs. AJ McKee (17-0) [Bellator 263]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Bout: Jaime Canuto vs. Jeferson Guaresi [Fight To Win 179]

4. Black Belt Bout: Gabi McComb vs. Karen Antunes [Fight To Win 179]

3. Black Belt Superfight: Felipe Pena vs. Nicholas Meregali [BJJBET II]

2. Black Belt Bout: Joshua Cisneros vs. Kennedy Maciel [Fight To Win 179]

1. 8-Man Middleweight No-Gi Tournament [BJJBET II]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Is making money on Olympic betting unethical? I’m a little torn. Then again, we bet on college sports, so what’s the damned difference?

Best Fight of the Weekend: Patricio Freire vs. AJ McKee

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Rani Yahya

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Michael Coffie over Jonathan Rice

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Upset of the Week: Jinh Yu Frey over Ashley Yoder

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Sean Strickland vs. Uriah Hall