7/30/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The trade deadline has come and gone for the New York Mets (54-47), who now can focus on trying to close out their first division title since 2015 over the final two-plus months of the season. The Mets have largely treaded water for the better part of two months, going 22-23 over their past 45 games, but getting some pitching certainty in the near future should help. That begins tonight as the Mets kick off a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds (54-49). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.
Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA in 2020) is set to take the mound tonight for his first start as a Met. Carrasco missed the first four months of the season recovering from a hamstring injury and his presence should be a big shot in the arm for the Mets’ rotation. The Reds will counter with righty Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.50 ERA). Gray was lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, giving up eight runs in 3.1 innings to suffer his sixth loss of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WCBS
New York Mets Lineup:
Tonight’s starting lineup. #BackInBlack pic.twitter.com/QGzE3M7Euo
— New York Mets (@Mets) July 30, 2021
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets won two out of three against the Reds in Cincinnati last week.
- This is the Reds’ first trip to Citi Field since the beginning of 2019 when they split a four-game series with the Mets in late April/early May.
- Carrasco will be the 57th player the Mets have used in a game this season, the most they have used in a single year in franchise history.
- Carrasco is 4-0 with a 3.43 ERA in seven career appearances, including six starts, against the Reds.
- Gray is 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA in two career starts against the Mets, both of which came as a member of the New York Yankees.
- Jeff McNeil is back in the Mets’ lineup after getting the day off on Thursday. He will start at second base and bat second.
- Michael Conforto and Dominic Smith have both homered against Gray in the past.
- Joey Votto is 6 for 14 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI’s in his career against Carrasco.
- Akeem Bostick was designated for assignment to make room for Carrasco on the active and 40-man rosters.
- Nick Tropeano was designated for assignment to make room for Javier Baez on the 40-man roster while Sean Reid-Foley was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make a spot for Trevor Williams, who was optioned to AAA Syracuse.