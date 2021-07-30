7/30/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The trade deadline has come and gone for the New York Mets (54-47), who now can focus on trying to close out their first division title since 2015 over the final two-plus months of the season. The Mets have largely treaded water for the better part of two months, going 22-23 over their past 45 games, but getting some pitching certainty in the near future should help. That begins tonight as the Mets kick off a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds (54-49). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Carlos Carrasco (3-4, 2.91 ERA in 2020) is set to take the mound tonight for his first start as a Met. Carrasco missed the first four months of the season recovering from a hamstring injury and his presence should be a big shot in the arm for the Mets’ rotation. The Reds will counter with righty Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.50 ERA). Gray was lit up by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, giving up eight runs in 3.1 innings to suffer his sixth loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: